Unilever N.V.

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
  Report
04/24 09:03:01 am
45.405 EUR   -1.08%
08:48aUNILEVER N : How we're adapting deodorant production lines to make hand sanitiser
PU
08:47aUNILEVER PLC : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
08:45aUNILEVER NV : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Unilever N : How we're adapting deodorant production lines to make hand sanitiser

04/24/2020 | 08:48am EDT

In order to ensure we could make an effective product, and to identify any potential issues, we made a small trial batch in our on-site pilot plant. Experts from across our business were called on to advise on all aspects of producing the hand sanitiser from hygiene regulations, to quality control, to transport safety.

Our design agency and label supplier went over and above to provide labelling, with the necessary regulatory information included to ensure compliance and traceability, in just over a day.

Jon Strachan, VP Supply Chain, Unilever UK & Ireland, says: 'With hand sanitiser in short supply and much needed to help protect NHS staff in the fight against coronavirus, we're pleased to have been able to switch over some of our production at our Leeds deodorant factory to make it there.

'I want to thank our factory team - who pulled out all the stops to get the production up and running - as well as a number of our supply, engineering and logistics partners who have supported us generously and at speed, for making this possible.'

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 12:47:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 51 913 M
EBIT 2020 9 909 M
Net income 2020 6 229 M
Debt 2020 23 553 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
EV / Sales2021 2,67x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,20  €
Last Close Price 45,90  €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.-10.40%132 126
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.40%292 781
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.45%71 747
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY3.47%61 076
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-21.20%58 515
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC4.49%56 336
