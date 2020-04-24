Unilever N : How we're adapting deodorant production lines to make hand sanitiser

In order to ensure we could make an effective product, and to identify any potential issues, we made a small trial batch in our on-site pilot plant. Experts from across our business were called on to advise on all aspects of producing the hand sanitiser from hygiene regulations, to quality control, to transport safety.

Our design agency and label supplier went over and above to provide labelling, with the necessary regulatory information included to ensure compliance and traceability, in just over a day.

Jon Strachan, VP Supply Chain, Unilever UK & Ireland, says: 'With hand sanitiser in short supply and much needed to help protect NHS staff in the fight against coronavirus, we're pleased to have been able to switch over some of our production at our Leeds deodorant factory to make it there.

'I want to thank our factory team - who pulled out all the stops to get the production up and running - as well as a number of our supply, engineering and logistics partners who have supported us generously and at speed, for making this possible.'