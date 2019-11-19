Log in
Unilever N : to dispose its Direct Application business in Central America

0
11/19/2019 | 05:35am EST
Unilever to dispose its Direct Application business in Central America

19/11/2019

Unilever, one of the world's leading suppliers of Homecare, Beauty & Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment products, has received an offer from Industria La Popular to acquire its direct application soap bars business in Central America, to include a licence to use the brands Xtra, Surf, Unox and Rinso. The rights to use these brands in the detergents category will be retained by Unilever.

The offer is subject to certain regulatory approvals by the local authorities. Completion is expected during the second half of 2020.

Industria La Popular is a Guatemalan-based company dedicated to the Homecare and Personal Care business, with over 2000 employers and 15 homecare brands.

Lucila Zambrano (UK)

+44 (0) 7825 273 767
Lucila.Zambrano@unilever.com

Unilever PLC

Unilever House
100 Victoria Embankment
London EC4Y 0DY
United Kingdom


Press-Office.London@Unilever.com

Unilever NV

Weena 455
3013AL Rotterdam

www.unilever.nl

+31 (0) 10 217 4000
mediarelations.rotterdam@Unilever.com

Safe Harbour

Where relevant, these actions are subject to the appropriate consultations and approvals.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain; the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; successful execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 10:34:06 UTC
