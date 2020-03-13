Log in
Unilever : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

03/13/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Regulatory Story
Unilever PLC - ULVR
Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
Released 15:45 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1525G
Unilever PLC
13 March 2020

Unilever PLC
Publication of Supplementary Prospectus
RNS Number: 1525G
Unilever PLC
13 March 2020

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 13 March 2020 relating to the Information Memorandum dated 15 May 2019 for the US$15,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme with Unilever N.V. and Unilever PLC as issuers (the 'Supplementary Prospectus').

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1525G_1-2020-3-13.pdf

In addition, a copy of the Supplementary Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Unilever PLC
Unilever House
100 Victoria Embankment
London EC4Y 0DY

T: +44 (0) 20 7822 5252
F: +44 (0) 20 7822 5464

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Supplementary Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectus you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Notes issued under the Debt Issuance Programme have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, such notes may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities, whether by Unilever PLC or Unilever N.V. or otherwise.

SAFE HARBOUR

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; Unilever's ability to find sustainable solutions to its plastic packaging; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Annual Report and Accounts 2019.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PSPUOAVRRSUOAAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Publication of Suppl.Prospcts - RNS

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 15:49:44 UTC
