Unilever : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

13 March 2020

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 13 March 2020 relating to the Information Memorandum dated 15 May 2019 for the US$15,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme with Unilever N.V. and Unilever PLC as issuers (the 'Supplementary Prospectus').

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1525G_1-2020-3-13.pdf

In addition, a copy of the Supplementary Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

