Unilever : Q1 2020 highlights

04/23/2020

UNILEVER TRADING STATEMENT FIRST QUARTER 2020

Performance highlights

Underlying performance

GAAP measures

vs 2019

vs 2019

Underlying sales growth (USG)

0.0%

Turnover

€12.4bn

0.2%

Quarterly dividend payablein June 2020

€0.4104 per share

  • Underlying sales were flat with volume growth of 0.2% and negative price of 0.2%
  • Developed markets underlying sales growth was 2.8% and emerging markets declined 1.8%
  • Turnover increased 0.2% including a positive impact of 0.6% from acquisitions net of disposals and negative impact of 0.4% from currency
  • Quarterly dividend maintained at €0.4104 per share

Alan Jope: Chief Executive Officer statement

"Covid-19 is having an unprecedented impact on people andeconomies worldwide. Unilever has movedat speed to support our multiplestakeholdersand maintainour operations through the crisis, and preparefor growth in a new normal. We have structuredour immediate responseinto fiveareas:supporting our people; protecting supply; servingdemand;contributing to society; and maintaining our financialstrength.

Our peopleareour priorityand we moved quicklyto ensurethe safety of our workforceas wellas to protect incomes and jobs. We arenow focusedon redeploying peopleto thoseparts of the business that areseeinghigh demand.

We have beenableto maintain the supplyofproduct and we are keepingour factories runningthrough the many unpredictablechallenges in localoperating environments across our valuechain. Wearealsoopeningup new capacity where it is most needed, such as in hand hygiene andfood.

Demandpatterns are changing. As the crisis hits countries around theworld, we see upswings in sales of hygiene and in- home food products, combined with some household stocking, and near cessation of out ofhome consumptionwhich is particularlyaffecting our food serviceand ice cream business. We are adaptingto new demandpatterns and arepreparing for lasting changes in consumer behaviour, in each country, as we moveout of the crisis andinto recovery.

The crisis highlights theimportanceof our commitment to use our scaleand brands as a forcefor good in society, throughout the pandemic and beyond. Weare supporting communities through donations and partnerships, while our Lifebuoy andDomestos brands are leading theway on hygiene educationprogrammes.

We take these actions in the knowledgethat we enter the crisis with a strongbalance sheet andcashposition. We are systematically reviewing all areas ofcash generationand usage andre-evaluatingallcosts in the light of the current circumstances, so that we can continue to invest in our brands andreallocatefunds towards the bestopportunities.

We will continue to adaptthroughout this crisis. However, the unknown severity andduration of the pandemic, as well as the containment measures that maybe adoptedin each country, mean that we cannot reliablyassess the impactacross our markets andour business. Weare thereforewithdrawing our previous growth and margin outlookfor 2020.

Our portfolio, our financialstabilityand the quality of our leadership teams around theworldmean that Unilever is well- positioned duringthis crisis andfor the changing world thatwill comeafterwards. The fundamentaldrivers of growth continue to be the key principles driving our execution as we remain focusedon deliveringsuperior long-termfinancial performancethrough our sustainablebusiness model."

23 April 2020

Underlying sales growth (USG), underlying volume growth (UVG) and underlying price growth (UPG) are non-GAAP measures (see page 6)

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 07:37:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 52 292 M
EBIT 2020 10 154 M
Net income 2020 6 324 M
Debt 2020 23 664 M
Yield 2020 3,61%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
EV / Sales2021 2,71x
Capitalization 124 B
