Unilever : Q3 2019 Highlights

UNILEVER TRADING STATEMENT THIRD QUARTER 2019

Performance highlights

Underlying performance GAAP measures vs 2018 vs 2018 Third quarter Underlying sales growth (USG)(a) 2.9% Turnover €13.3bn 5.8% Nine months USG(a) 3.4% Turnover €39.3bn 1.5% Quarterly dividend payable in December 2019 €0.4104 per share

(a) Price growth in excess of 26% per year in hyperinflationary economies is not included in these amounts. See page 7 for more details.

Third quarter highlights

Underlying sales growth 2.9% with volume 1.4% and price 1.5%

Emerging markets underlying sales growth 5.1% with volume 2.2% and price 2.8%

Turnover increased 5.8% which included a positive impact of 2.3% from currency and 0.8% from acquisitions

Alan Jope: Chief Executive Officer statement

"We have maintained momentum in the quarter, with a good balance between volume and price. Emerging markets and Home Care have been the key growth drivers. We will step-up competitive top line performance through innovation and portfolio evolution to serve the faster growing geographies and channels.

We are committed to delivering superior long-term financial performance and balanced, compound growth of the top and bottom line through our sustainable business model. We are taking action to remain relevant to the consumer of the future, such as setting stretching goals on plastic use which we recently announced.

For the full year, we continue to expect underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of our multi-year3-5% range, an improvement in underlying operating margin that keeps us on track for the 2020 target and another year of strong free cash flow."

17 October 2019

Underlying sales growth (USG), underlying volume growth (UVG) and underlying price growth (UPG) are non-GAAP measures (see page 7)