Unilever N.V.

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/17 04:27:42 am
54.865 EUR   +1.58%
03:44aUNILEVER : Third quarter 2019 trading statement, Thursday 17th October 2019
03:44aUNILEVER : Q3 2019 Highlights
03:29aUNILEVER : 2019 Q3 presentation
Unilever : Q3 2019 Highlights

10/17/2019 | 03:44am EDT

UNILEVER TRADING STATEMENT THIRD QUARTER 2019

Performance highlights

Underlying performance

GAAP measures

vs 2018

vs 2018

Third quarter

Underlying sales growth (USG)(a)

2.9%

Turnover

€13.3bn

5.8%

Nine months

USG(a)

3.4%

Turnover

€39.3bn

1.5%

Quarterly dividend payable in December 2019

€0.4104 per

share

(a) Price growth in excess of 26% per year in hyperinflationary economies is not included in these amounts. See page 7 for more details.

Third quarter highlights

  • Underlying sales growth 2.9% with volume 1.4% and price 1.5%
  • Emerging markets underlying sales growth 5.1% with volume 2.2% and price 2.8%
  • Turnover increased 5.8% which included a positive impact of 2.3% from currency and 0.8% from acquisitions

Alan Jope: Chief Executive Officer statement

"We have maintained momentum in the quarter, with a good balance between volume and price. Emerging markets and Home Care have been the key growth drivers. We will step-up competitive top line performance through innovation and portfolio evolution to serve the faster growing geographies and channels.

We are committed to delivering superior long-term financial performance and balanced, compound growth of the top and bottom line through our sustainable business model. We are taking action to remain relevant to the consumer of the future, such as setting stretching goals on plastic use which we recently announced.

For the full year, we continue to expect underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of our multi-year3-5% range, an improvement in underlying operating margin that keeps us on track for the 2020 target and another year of strong free cash flow."

17 October 2019

Underlying sales growth (USG), underlying volume growth (UVG) and underlying price growth (UPG) are non-GAAP measures (see page 7)

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 411 M
EBIT 2019 9 961 M
Net income 2019 6 226 M
Debt 2019 21 460 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 142 B
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 55,81  €
Last Close Price 54,01  €
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.13.95%156 819
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY27.86%294 134
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)48.15%69 603
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD14.76%62 804
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY14.00%58 216
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.33%54 562
