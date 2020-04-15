Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever N.V.    UNA   NL0000388619

UNILEVER N.V.

(UNA)
News 
News

Unilever : Scientists share skincare expertise to help people taking Covid-19 precautions

04/15/2020

One of the most important things everyone can do right now to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 is to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water.

But as we're all discovering, that creates its own problems, most notably dry skin.

To help people deal with these issues, a team of our R&D scientists in China took to social media to share their knowledge and expertise on handwashing and skin cleansing.

The idea was to give people information, based on scientific evidence and insight, so they could understand the problems better and make more informed choices about the care regimes they should follow.

'At a time when people are concerned about their health and wellbeing, they are looking to reliable sources for information and advice,' says Peter Schrooyen, Unilever's VP of R&D in Shanghai. 'The world over, scientists are at the forefront of efforts to tackle the coronavirus issue, with their opinions sought and trusted. Tapping into the expertise within our business means we can help people cope a little better through this crisis.'

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 10:25:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 52 324 M
EBIT 2020 10 153 M
Net income 2020 6 359 M
Debt 2020 23 694 M
Yield 2020 3,62%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
EV / Sales2021 2,70x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart UNILEVER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Unilever N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 51,46  €
Last Close Price 46,68  €
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER N.V.-8.88%135 700
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.15%298 705
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-1.17%66 824
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY6.20%62 688
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-20.11%59 324
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC5.20%57 615
