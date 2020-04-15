Unilever : Scientists share skincare expertise to help people taking Covid-19 precautions

One of the most important things everyone can do right now to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 is to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water.

But as we're all discovering, that creates its own problems, most notably dry skin.

To help people deal with these issues, a team of our R&D scientists in China took to social media to share their knowledge and expertise on handwashing and skin cleansing.

The idea was to give people information, based on scientific evidence and insight, so they could understand the problems better and make more informed choices about the care regimes they should follow.

'At a time when people are concerned about their health and wellbeing, they are looking to reliable sources for information and advice,' says Peter Schrooyen, Unilever's VP of R&D in Shanghai. 'The world over, scientists are at the forefront of efforts to tackle the coronavirus issue, with their opinions sought and trusted. Tapping into the expertise within our business means we can help people cope a little better through this crisis.'