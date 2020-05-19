Unilever :  Unilever's United for America Movement Mobilizes its Brands, People, and Partners for First Annual Day of Service

On May 21, United for America will rally partners, including Dollar General, The National Grocer’s Association, Meredith Corporation and iHeartMedia, to donate products, volunteer time, and send gratitude to those impacted by COVID-19

As part of its United for America initiative, Unilever is hosting its first annual Day of Service on May 21. The company will donate the equivalent of one day’s worth of the products manufactured at its U.S. factories to Feeding America and Direct Relief, employees will spend time virtually volunteering, and a network of 70 partners will join in relief efforts to support their communities.

United for America is a long-term commitment that Unilever U.S. launched in March to serve both essential organizations and the individuals, families and vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company pledged $20M in relief support as part of these efforts.

“We are only seeing the beginnings of the impact this crisis will have, and we are committed to providing access to food and household essentials Americans need,” said Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever North America. “I am so inspired by our Unilever employees who are taking action and I’m thankful that a number of organizations, individuals and partners across industries have joined us in support of this movement. Only by working together can we amplify our impact and help more Americans.”

Our People

As Unilever U.S. factory teams work to provide essential products to those most impacted by this crisis, its corporate employees will spend time on May 21st virtually volunteering with national and local non-profit organizations. Employees are encouraged to take part in service acts such as mentoring a student over video conference with the Jackie Robinson Foundation, participating in an open source career panel with Pencil, sending a message of connection to people experiencing housing instability with The Right to Shower’s #TheRightToConnection initiative, or other activities with organizations in their own networks.

Our Partners

70 organizations, partners and entrepreneurs from across industries including retail, supply chain, and media have joined the initiative by activating relief services and giving back to their communities.

Dollar General will be setting up five mobile food banks at its retail locations in communities where food banks aren't accessible, serving over 1,000 families.

Supplier partners including Plastek, Aptar, CCL, Malnove, Martin Bauer, Alpla, Philadelphia Macaroni Company, UCCTT, Graphic Packaging, Amcor, and Georgia Pacific are contributing by donating PPE, material donations, and financial support to communities and frontline organizations including Feeding America and Direct Relief.

The National Grocers Association, representing nearly 8,500 independent grocery stores across the country, will be encouraging its members to initiate donations to Feeding America through activations in stores.

Unilever’s media, technology, and agency partners including Assemble HR Consulting, DOMO, Edelman, Group Nine Media, Hearst Magazines, iHeartMedia, Luminary, Meredith Corporation, Mindshare, Odyssey Media, OLIVER, Sirius XM, Pandora, and Weber Shandwick, among others will be engaging their U.S. employee base to spend time during their workday to serve their community partners through virtual volunteer activities.

Our Brands

A number of Unilever brands have also mobilized leading up to and as part of the Day of Service.

In partnership with Dove, Vaseline is donating $2M to Direct Relief in the U.S. to provide PPE (personal protective equipment) to frontline health care workers at hospitals, Free & Charitable Clinics and Community Health Care Centres – many of which are treating medically underserved Americans.

Knorr, alongside Unilever Food Solutions, is partnering with local restaurant establishments near food banks in all 50 states to begin a nationwide effort to deliver a nutritious, packaged lunch to Feeding America employees and volunteers as a display of gratitude for the work they’re doing in this increased time of need.

Lipton is providing 1 million cups of tea to hospital staff, frontline workers, and food pantries at pop-up carts stationed across the country.

Hellmann’s is supplying 30k meals to healthcare workers at NYC hospitals as a part of a $1M donation to feed frontline workers and people in need.

Unilever U.S. is also inviting everyone to get involved. Each day, more than 11,000 volunteers and employees at food banks across the country work tirelessly to provide food and essential supplies to Americans in need in the face of astronomical demand and diminished resources. Go to WeAreUnitedForAmerica.com to find out how to send a free letter of gratitude, encouragement and support to the staff at your local Feeding America food bank and join Unilever U.S. in saying thanks.

Visit WeAreUnitedForAmerica.com to learn more and to get help or give help.

About Unilever U.S.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann’s, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington’s, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company’s strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005851/en/