Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever (NL)    UNA   NL0000009355

UNILEVER (NL) (UNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Another top-10 Unilever shareholder to vote against Dutch shift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 08:59am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A stone motif can be seen on the front of the Unilever building in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Columbia Threadneedle Investments said on Tuesday it would vote against Unilever proposed move to the Netherlands, joining a chorus of shareholder disapproval.

Unilever plans to end its dual-headed Anglo-Dutch structure and rebase in the Netherlands as a single entity. It has said the move will make it more efficient, improve corporate governance and make it easier to use equity in big acquisitions.

But a handful of large institutional investors oppose the move. Their two main concerns relate to the forced selling of Unilever shares by some British investors because Unilever will drop out of the benchmark FTSE 100 index and the future tax treatment of Dutch dividends.

"We believe the Unilever restructuring is detrimental to UK Plc shareholders and we will be voting against the proposed resolution at the Unilever EGM on 26 October 2018," Iain Richards, head of responsible investment at Columbia Threadneedle said in a statement.

The asset manager previously criticised the move but had not specified which way it planned to vote.

Columbia Threadneedle is Unilever's seventh-largest shareholder with an 1.18 percent stake, according to Refinitiv data.

Schroder Investment Management, the 20th-largest shareholder in Unilever, said this week it would vote against the move.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller and Simon Jessop; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
UNILEVER -0.64% 4200.5 Delayed Quote.1.82%
UNILEVER (NL) -1.02% 47.71 Delayed Quote.2.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER (NL)
08:59aAnother top-10 Unilever shareholder to vote against Dutch shift
RE
10/01UNILEVER NL : NV press release - Transaction in Own Securities NV of 1 October 2..
PU
10/01Unilever Details Plan to Consolidate Shares Under Dutch Listing
DJ
09/28Another big shareholder opposes Unilever's Dutch plan
RE
09/26UNILEVER NL : The sustainable tech that’s changing lives
PU
09/25Unilever defends plan to go Dutch in charm offensive before vote
RE
09/25Board of directors meeting of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited
AQ
09/25UNILEVER NL : chairman - no better option than move to Rotterdam
RE
09/24UNILEVER NL : NV press release - Transaction in Own Securities NV of 24 Septembe..
PU
09/24UNILEVER NL : What’s the human price paid for the goods we consume?
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
05/01P&G Shines Bright When Juxtaposed With Unilever 
02/26Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
2017Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update 
2017Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 51 276 M
EBIT 2018 9 299 M
Net income 2018 6 281 M
Debt 2018 19 426 M
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 19,68
P/E ratio 2019 20,73
EV / Sales 2018 3,07x
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart UNILEVER (NL)
Duration : Period :
Unilever (NL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER (NL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,9 €
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER (NL)2.65%159 658
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.94%208 268
UNILEVER1.82%160 817
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-0.87%160 684
RECKITT BENCKISER1.92%64 749
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.11%58 199
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.