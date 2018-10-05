Log in
UNILEVER (NL) (UNA)

UNILEVER (NL) (UNA)
My previous session
News 
10/05/2018

Dutch to reconsider scrapping dividend tax after Unilever U-turn

10/05/2018 | 03:50pm CEST

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Dutch government will reconsider plans to scrap the country's dividend tax, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday, hours after multinational Unilever said it would not move its headquarters to the Netherlands.

Unilever scrapped plans to move its headquarters to Rotterdam earlier on Friday in the face of a shareholder revolt, keeping one of Britain's most valuable companies in London ahead of Brexit.

The change of course could have political consequences for Rutte, who worked for Unilever from 1992-2002 before entering politics. He has spent vast political capital convincing coalition government partners to support doing away with the 15 percent tax on corporate dividends.

Rutte has maintained that attracting Unilever was not the objective of dropping the tax, which is strongly opposed by many Dutch people who see it as a 1.9 billion euro (1.6 billion pounds) tax cut for foreign investors.

"We didn't decide to scrap the dividend tax for just one company, but the fact that such a large company that had decided to come to the Netherlands has withdrawn its plan is very relevant for our considerations," Rutte told journalists.

"Scrapping the dividend tax was part of a broad range of measures aimed at improving our competitiveness. We will reconsider this whole package in the coming time," he said.

By Stephanie van den Berg

By Stephanie van den Berg
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.45% 29.65 Delayed Quote.8.22%
UNILEVER -0.54% 4054 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
UNILEVER (NL) 0.01% 46.71 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 51 254 M
EBIT 2018 9 295 M
Net income 2018 6 277 M
Debt 2018 19 426 M
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 19,28
P/E ratio 2019 20,31
EV / Sales 2018 3,00x
EV / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 134 B
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER (NL)-0.47%154 597
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.63%203 912
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-4.35%154 745
UNILEVER-1.15%154 597
RECKITT BENCKISER-0.93%63 035
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-12.63%56 334
