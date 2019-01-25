Log in
Introducing Love Home and Planet: plant-based home care

01/25/2019 | 07:44am EST

To further help offset its impact on the environment, Love Home and Planet is contributing $40 (€35) to a carbon tax fund for every tonne of greenhouse gas emitted during its creation, manufacturing and distribution.

The brand has also partnered with Ashoka, an organisation which identifies and supports the world's leading social entrepreneurs, to provide funding for environmental changemakers who are working to inspire a cleaner and greener planet.

'Love Home and Planet is a lifestyle brand for the 'natural'-seeking and indulgent generation,' says Global Brand Director Sonika Malhotra, who was also a core founding member of the Love Beauty and Planet launch team in 2017/18.

'This entire range has been designed to reflect the lifestyles of the 'shelfie' generation who want to leave their homes clean, fragrant and beautiful while caring for the planet through their small acts of love. We're on a journey with a strong start, but this is still just the beginning,' she adds.

Love Home and Planet is available through selected Target stores and on target.com now, and will launch across the US with a wide selection of retailers and eCommerce partners from March.

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 12:43:08 UTC
