Knowledge is power: how data is unlocking women's potential

Poverty affects men and women differently.

But it isn't always easy to understand how or why. That means that it can be hard to design and deliver programmes, products and services with any certainty that you are reaching the people that you most want to reach and having the best possible impact.

Measuring and understanding the differences between the ways women and men experience poverty - the 'gender dimensions' of being poor - is critical to delivering effective programmes.

And that's vital to Unilever. We are committed to empowering 5 million women by 2020 across our entire value chain, and driving gender equality is a core strategic priority. We need to unlock the potential of women as decision-makers, employees, entrepreneurs and leaders to achieve our business, as well as social, ambitions.