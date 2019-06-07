Log in
Unilever (NL)

UNILEVER (NL)

(UNA)
Knowledge is power: how data is unlocking women's potential

06/07/2019

Poverty affects men and women differently.

But it isn't always easy to understand how or why. That means that it can be hard to design and deliver programmes, products and services with any certainty that you are reaching the people that you most want to reach and having the best possible impact.

Measuring and understanding the differences between the ways women and men experience poverty - the 'gender dimensions' of being poor - is critical to delivering effective programmes.

And that's vital to Unilever. We are committed to empowering 5 million women by 2020 across our entire value chain, and driving gender equality is a core strategic priority. We need to unlock the potential of women as decision-makers, employees, entrepreneurs and leaders to achieve our business, as well as social, ambitions.

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 15:57:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 52 076 M
EBIT 2019 9 950 M
Net income 2019 6 023 M
Debt 2019 22 156 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 23,27
P/E ratio 2020 20,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Capitalization 157 B
Chart UNILEVER (NL)
Duration : Period :
Unilever (NL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER (NL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,1 €
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER (NL)13.50%175 915
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY16.82%260 365
UNILEVER18.78%175 915
UNILEVER NV (ADR)13.03%175 719
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY22.83%60 688
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)30.66%59 401
