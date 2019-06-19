Unilever NL : Marketing has a titanic trust problem

At Unilever, our purpose is to make sustainable living commonplace. We believe in being a business which takes a stand, and acts, on the big social and environmental issues facing the world. Being a business which does more good for our planet, not just less harm. And being a business which equally and fairly shares our wealth.

We know we'll be a better, more successful industry by following this path. Citizens are taking to the streets or social media to praise good corporate behaviour and punish bad. The best talent is going to work for companies that are making a positive contribution. Investors, NGOs, media and many others are, quite rightly, holding companies to account, recognising that a healthy business requires a healthy world. And a healthy world requires healthy business.