Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever (NL)    UNA   NL0000009355

UNILEVER (NL)

(UNA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/19 10:21:52 am
54.675 EUR   -0.32%
10:04aUNILEVER NL : Marketing has a titanic trust problem
PU
06/18Advertisers, agencies and social media combine to tackle online threat
RE
06/14Unilever's purpose-led brands outperform
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever NL : Marketing has a titanic trust problem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:04am EDT

At Unilever, our purpose is to make sustainable living commonplace. We believe in being a business which takes a stand, and acts, on the big social and environmental issues facing the world. Being a business which does more good for our planet, not just less harm. And being a business which equally and fairly shares our wealth.

We know we'll be a better, more successful industry by following this path. Citizens are taking to the streets or social media to praise good corporate behaviour and punish bad. The best talent is going to work for companies that are making a positive contribution. Investors, NGOs, media and many others are, quite rightly, holding companies to account, recognising that a healthy business requires a healthy world. And a healthy world requires healthy business.

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 14:03:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER (NL)
10:04aUNILEVER NL : Marketing has a titanic trust problem
PU
06/18Advertisers, agencies and social media combine to tackle online threat
RE
06/14Unilever's purpose-led brands outperform
AQ
06/13Skupos Raises $26 Million in Series B Financing Round
DJ
06/13Tesco CEO not ready to check out in tough UK retail climate
RE
06/12Unilever Invests in Company That Manages Influencers -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Unilever Invests in Influencer Management Company CreatorIQ
DJ
06/11Unilever says Vietnam, Bangladesh among next 'growth stars'
RE
06/10Unilever to Buy Skincare Brand Tatcha
DJ
06/07KNOWLEDGE IS POWER : how data is unlocking women's potential
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 52 076 M
EBIT 2019 9 950 M
Net income 2019 6 023 M
Debt 2019 22 156 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 23,41
P/E ratio 2020 20,36
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Capitalization 157 B
Chart UNILEVER (NL)
Duration : Period :
Unilever (NL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER (NL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,1 €
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER (NL)15.67%175 915
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY20.75%260 365
UNILEVER21.30%175 915
UNILEVER NV (ADR)13.72%175 719
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY23.34%60 688
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)36.53%59 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About