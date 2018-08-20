Unilever NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 20 August 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES
20 August 2018 - Unilever N.V. (the "Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (or depositary receipts thereof) during the week starting on 6 August 2018 from UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS"). The repurchased shares will be held in treasury.
Ordinary Shares
|
Date of purchases:
|
13 August - 17 August 2018
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|
2,774,791
|
Highest price paid per share:
|
EUR 49.6700
|
Lowest price paid per share:
|
EUR 48.9350
|
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
|
EUR 49.2418
Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to UBS by the Company on 20 July 2018, as announced on that date.
Aggregated information
Monday 13 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.2023
|
701,997
|
BATS
|
49.1731
|
269,393
|
Chi-X
|
49.1052
|
7,237
|
Turquoise
|
49.0909
|
6,564
1/2
Tuesday 14 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.4573
|
74,001
|
BATS
|
49.4463
|
16,242
|
Chi-X
|
---
|
---
|
Turquoise
|
---
|
---
Wednesday 15 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.2613
|
924,750
|
BATS
|
49.2440
|
407,778
|
Chi-X
|
49.1921
|
75,709
|
Turquoise
|
49.1368
|
151
Thursday 16 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.2924
|
237,476
|
BATS
|
49.2757
|
53,493
|
Chi-X
|
---
|
---
|
Turquoise
|
---
|
---
Friday 17 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
---
|
---
|
BATS
|
---
|
---
|
Chi-X
|
---
|
---
|
Turquoise
|
---
|
---
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buy-back programme can be found on our website:
Trade-by-Trade disclosure table
