Unilever NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 20 August 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES

20 August 2018 - Unilever N.V. (the "Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (or depositary receipts thereof) during the week starting on 6 August 2018 from UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS"). The repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchases: 13 August - 17 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,774,791 Highest price paid per share: EUR 49.6700 Lowest price paid per share: EUR 48.9350 Volume weighted average price paid per share: EUR 49.2418

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to UBS by the Company on 20 July 2018, as announced on that date.

Aggregated information

Monday 13 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.2023 701,997 BATS 49.1731 269,393 Chi-X 49.1052 7,237 Turquoise 49.0909 6,564

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.4573 74,001 BATS 49.4463 16,242 Chi-X --- --- Turquoise --- ---

Wednesday 15 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.2613 924,750 BATS 49.2440 407,778 Chi-X 49.1921 75,709 Turquoise 49.1368 151

Thursday 16 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.2924 237,476 BATS 49.2757 53,493 Chi-X --- --- Turquoise --- ---

Friday 17 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam --- --- BATS --- --- Chi-X --- --- Turquoise --- ---

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buy-back programme can be found on our website:

