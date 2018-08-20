Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever (NL)    UNA   NL0000009355

UNILEVER (NL) (UNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Unilever NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 20 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES

20 August 2018 - Unilever N.V. (the "Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (or depositary receipts thereof) during the week starting on 6 August 2018 from UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS"). The repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchases:

13 August - 17 August 2018

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,774,791

Highest price paid per share:

EUR 49.6700

Lowest price paid per share:

EUR 48.9350

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

EUR 49.2418

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to UBS by the Company on 20 July 2018, as announced on that date.

Aggregated information

Monday 13 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.2023

701,997

BATS

49.1731

269,393

Chi-X

49.1052

7,237

Turquoise

49.0909

6,564

1/2

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.4573

74,001

BATS

49.4463

16,242

Chi-X

---

---

Turquoise

---

---

Wednesday 15 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.2613

924,750

BATS

49.2440

407,778

Chi-X

49.1921

75,709

Turquoise

49.1368

151

Thursday 16 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.2924

237,476

BATS

49.2757

53,493

Chi-X

---

---

Turquoise

---

---

Friday 17 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

---

---

BATS

---

---

Chi-X

---

---

Turquoise

---

---

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buy-back programme can be found on our website:

Trade-by-Trade disclosure table

Media Enquires:mediarelations.rotterdam@unilever.com 2/2

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 16:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER (NL)
06:16pUNILEVER NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 20 Au..
PU
08/16New Ben & Jerry's CEO Plans to Stir Social Activism -- WSJ
DJ
08/15New CEO at Ben & Jerry's Plans to Whip Up Activism, 'Whirled Peace'
DJ
08/13UNILEVER NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 13 Au..
PU
08/08UNILEVER NL : “Providing people with good nutrition is a privilege”
PU
08/06UNILEVER NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 6 Aug..
PU
08/06Carrefour, Tesco alliance to become operational in October
RE
08/02UNILEVER (NL) : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
08/01Companies Warn Currency Swings Will Weigh on Earnings
DJ
07/30UNILEVER NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 30 Ju..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
05/01P&G Shines Bright When Juxtaposed With Unilever 
02/26Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
2017Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update 
2017Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 51 496 M
EBIT 2018 9 386 M
Net income 2018 6 281 M
Debt 2018 19 637 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 20,70
P/E ratio 2019 21,15
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart UNILEVER (NL)
Duration : Period :
Unilever (NL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER (NL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,9 €
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER (NL)5.53%164 569
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.91%208 222
UNILEVER NV (ADR)0.71%164 569
UNILEVER7.02%163 678
RECKITT BENCKISER-1.97%61 127
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-10.54%58 572
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.