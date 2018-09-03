Unilever NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 3 September 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES

3 September 2018 - Unilever N.V. (the "Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (or depositary receipts thereof) during the week starting on 27 August 2018 from UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS"). The repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchases: 27 August - 31 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,552,907 Highest price paid per share: EUR 50.0900 Lowest price paid per share: EUR 49.4400 Volume weighted average price paid per share: EUR 49.7588

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to UBS by the Company on 20 July 2018, as announced on that date.

Aggregated information

Monday 27 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.7419 97,648 BATS 49.7328 3,963 Chi-X --- --- Turquoise --- ---

Tuesday 28 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.9639 35,313 BATS --- --- Chi-X --- --- Turquoise --- ---

Wednesday 29 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.9794 247,635 BATS --- --- Chi-X --- --- Turquoise --- ---

Thursday 30 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.9512 648,923 BATS 49.8955 81,577 Chi-X --- --- Turquoise --- ---

Friday 31 August 2018

Trading venue Volume weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (shares) Euronext Amsterdam 49.6313 693,470 BATS 49.6240 547,350 Chi-X 49.5982 127,371 Turquoise 49.5658 69,657

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buy-back programme can be found on our website:

Trade-by-Trade disclosure table

Media Enquires:mediarelations.rotterdam@unilever.com