Unilever NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 3 September 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES
3 September 2018 - Unilever N.V. (the "Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (or depositary receipts thereof) during the week starting on 27 August 2018 from UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS"). The repurchased shares will be held in treasury.
Ordinary Shares
|
Date of purchases:
|
27 August - 31 August 2018
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|
2,552,907
|
Highest price paid per share:
|
EUR 50.0900
|
Lowest price paid per share:
|
EUR 49.4400
|
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
|
EUR 49.7588
Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to UBS by the Company on 20 July 2018, as announced on that date.
Aggregated information
Monday 27 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.7419
|
97,648
|
BATS
|
49.7328
|
3,963
|
Chi-X
|
---
|
---
|
Turquoise
|
---
|
---
Tuesday 28 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.9639
|
35,313
|
BATS
|
---
|
---
|
Chi-X
|
---
|
---
|
Turquoise
|
---
|
---
Wednesday 29 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.9794
|
247,635
|
BATS
|
---
|
---
|
Chi-X
|
---
|
---
|
Turquoise
|
---
|
---
Thursday 30 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.9512
|
648,923
|
BATS
|
49.8955
|
81,577
|
Chi-X
|
---
|
---
|
Turquoise
|
---
|
---
Friday 31 August 2018
|
Trading venue
|
Volume weighted average price (EUR)
|
Aggregated volume
(shares)
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
49.6313
|
693,470
|
BATS
|
49.6240
|
547,350
|
Chi-X
|
49.5982
|
127,371
|
Turquoise
|
49.5658
|
69,657
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buy-back programme can be found on our website:
Trade-by-Trade disclosure table
Media Enquires:mediarelations.rotterdam@unilever.com
Disclaimer
Unilever NV published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:26:40 UTC