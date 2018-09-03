Log in
Unilever NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 3 September 2018

09/03/2018

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES

3 September 2018 - Unilever N.V. (the "Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (or depositary receipts thereof) during the week starting on 27 August 2018 from UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS"). The repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchases:

27 August - 31 August 2018

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,552,907

Highest price paid per share:

EUR 50.0900

Lowest price paid per share:

EUR 49.4400

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

EUR 49.7588

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to UBS by the Company on 20 July 2018, as announced on that date.

Aggregated information

Monday 27 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.7419

97,648

BATS

49.7328

3,963

Chi-X

---

---

Turquoise

---

---

Tuesday 28 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.9639

35,313

BATS

---

---

Chi-X

---

---

Turquoise

---

---

Wednesday 29 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.9794

247,635

BATS

---

---

Chi-X

---

---

Turquoise

---

---

Thursday 30 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.9512

648,923

BATS

49.8955

81,577

Chi-X

---

---

Turquoise

---

---

Friday 31 August 2018

Trading venue

Volume weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume

(shares)

Euronext Amsterdam

49.6313

693,470

BATS

49.6240

547,350

Chi-X

49.5982

127,371

Turquoise

49.5658

69,657

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by UBS on behalf of the Company as part of the buy-back programme can be found on our website:

Trade-by-Trade disclosure table

Media Enquires:mediarelations.rotterdam@unilever.com

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:26:40 UTC
