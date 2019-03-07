Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever (NL)    UNA   NL0000009355

UNILEVER (NL)

(UNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever NL : Taking action for equality in our business and beyond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:29pm EST

Our Shakti entrepreneurship programme launched in India in 2001, giving women an opportunity to earn an income selling Unilever products door-to-door in isolated rural communities. Since then, Shakti has grown enormously. It now provides more than 100,000 women in countries including India, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Guatemala, Myanmar and Colombia with training and work, allowing them to increase their income, their standing in society and their share of voice in household decision-making.

We're sharing the learnings from women's safety initiatives in place at our tea plantations in Kericho, Kenya and Assam, India, too.

Last year, as part of our partnership with UN Women, we launched a framework entitled A Global Women's Safety Framework in Rural Spaces (PDF | 7MB), outlining how we improved conditions for thousands of women in tea estates by working with them - and the men on the plantations - to shift norms, creating safe workplaces for all.

We supported plantation workers to set up networks which ensure managers at these vast estates are informed and educated about the challenges faced by women working in the fields. Following their input, we've introduced regular women-only bus services so they can feel safer on their way to and from work. We've also improved lighting, set up safe places for women to breastfeed their babies and provided daycare for young children.

'The women workers are our most valuable resource,' says Unilever Procurement Manager Daleram Gulia. 'They are also someone's daughter, mother, sister. Safety and feeling safe are a basic human right in the workplace and in all spaces.'

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 18:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER (NL)
01:29pUNILEVER NL : Taking action for equality in our business and beyond
PU
09:56aInvestors Call for End to Soybean-Driven Deforestation
DJ
03/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GVC, weak pound lift FTSE 100; profit-taking hits Intert..
RE
03/05EUROPE : European shares eke out in directionless choppy session
RE
02/27Nivea maker warns of threat from niche consumer brands
RE
02/26UNILEVER NL : All great things start small
PU
02/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners lift FTSE 100; Dairy Crest, Provident gain on M&A
RE
02/22EUROPE : Margins in focus as results drive big swings in European stocks
RE
02/21Henkel goes vegan to revive beauty business
RE
02/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HSBC, stronger pound pressure FTSE 100; Greggs outshines..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 51 740 M
EBIT 2019 9 851 M
Net income 2019 5 905 M
Debt 2019 21 404 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 20,82
P/E ratio 2020 17,67
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart UNILEVER (NL)
Duration : Period :
Unilever (NL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER (NL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,8 €
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER (NL)0.35%154 523
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY7.63%247 481
UNILEVER-1.52%154 539
UNILEVER NV (ADR)0.39%154 513
RECKITT BENCKISER0.86%56 539
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY10.42%56 535
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.