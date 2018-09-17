Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unilever (NL)    UNA   NL0000009355

UNILEVER (NL) (UNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Unilever NL : Top 10 Unilever shareholder may vote against plan to go Dutch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:53pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever shareholder Lindsell Train is likely to use at least some of its shares to vote against the company's planned move to the Netherlands, which will cost the consumer goods giant its spot in the benchmark FTSE 100 <.FTSE> index.

"We admire Unilever as a company and have a high regard for its current executive team and board, but on this issue we will vote in the interests of our various clients as we judge appropriate," Nick Train, co-founder of the British asset management firm, said in an emailed statement.

Train spelled out various reasons why its British clients would be disadvantaged by the move to end its dual-headed structure.

He said Unilever ceasing to be a benchmark, UK stock was "at the very least an inconvenience" for all UK funds, while those who only invest in the benchmark may become "forced sellers".

Train also cited "a new risk" from the possibility of a Dutch withholding tax on dividends once Unilever redomiciles to the Netherlands.

He noted the mitigation Unilever has offered against this threat but said the company is not offering "a perpetuity guarantee" that shareholders will never suffer from future changes in Dutch tax policy.

Lindsell Train is the third-biggest shareholder in Unilever Plc, with a 2.38 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data. It did not give a breakdown on how many of its clients were based in Britain.

The Unilever move requires approval by 75 percent of UK shareholders and 50 percent of Dutch shareholders. The votes will take place on Oct. 25 in the Netherlands and Oct. 26 in London.

Unilever has said it is "very confident" of securing the required votes.

Unilever shares were down 0.2 percent in London at 1440 GMT.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Adrian Croft/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER -0.27% 4250.5 Delayed Quote.3.32%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.12% 48.225 Delayed Quote.2.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER (NL)
04:53pUNILEVER NL : Top 10 Unilever shareholder may vote against plan to go Dutch
RE
11:47aWalmart and Unilever announce forest sustainability initiatives at the Global..
AQ
11:47aUNILEVER : named industry leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
AQ
07:39aUnilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
DJ
09/13Company news in brief
AQ
09/12Unilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE-100 -- Update
DJ
09/12Unilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE-100
DJ
09/12Unilever's FTSE 100 Exit Confirmed Ahead of Planned HQ Move
DJ
09/12FTSE confirms new Unilever not eligible for UK blue chip index
RE
09/12FTSE confirms new Unilever not eligible for UK blue chip index
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
05/01P&G Shines Bright When Juxtaposed With Unilever 
02/26Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
2017Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update 
2017Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 51 395 M
EBIT 2018 9 326 M
Net income 2018 6 291 M
Debt 2018 19 400 M
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 20,18
P/E ratio 2019 20,82
EV / Sales 2018 3,10x
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart UNILEVER (NL)
Duration : Period :
Unilever (NL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER (NL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,1 €
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER (NL)2.83%162 223
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.00%208 119
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-0.27%162 271
UNILEVER3.32%162 223
RECKITT BENCKISER-3.45%61 701
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.89%58 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.