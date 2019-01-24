Unilever NL : We're introducing reusable, refillable packaging to help cut waste

Initially, it's AXE, Dove, Hellmann's, Love Beauty and Planet, Love Home and Planet, REN Clean Skincare, Rexona, Seventh Generation and Signal.

We're also very excited that four of these will trial new formats on LOOP. Dove, Rexona and AXE will test a premium, refillable deodorant stick called mimim™. Dependent on usage, the product will last on average one month, with the packaging designed to last at least 100 cycles. This means that each pack is expected to last about eight years - with the potential to save up to 100 packs from being thrown away.

Between them, these three brands reach over a billion people every year. So, the smallest change in the product can make a huge impact.

The other new format - from Signal - is refillable toothpaste tablets, which require less water than normal toothpaste, but are designed to be used in the same way. You chew, brush as usual and rinse. They come in a recyclable, refillable jar which means there's no packaging or product waste.