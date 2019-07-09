Unilever : Cif innovative at-home refill will remove 1.5 million plastic bottles from UK supermarkets

09/07/2019

Share Facebook

Twitter

Google +1

LinkedIn

Email

Print

London - Today Unilever announces the launch of Cif ecorefill, the new at-home technology that allows consumers to refill and reuse their Cif spray bottles for life.

This comes when UK demand for less plastic and more refillable and reusable solutions are on the rise, with 62% of people saying reuse is even more important to them than recycling. More than eight in ten (83%) people wish they had access to more refillable products and furthermore only one in six (16%) are currently buying refills. The largest barriers are lack of awareness on refill products or simply not being able to find them on supermarket shelves. With that in mind, Cif has worked to create a powerful no-mess solution, becoming the first household cleaning brand to do so with this pioneering twist and click refill design.

Made with 75% less plastic, Cif ecorefill simply attaches to the current Cif Power & Shine bottles. Through its innovative technology, it seamlessly releases the super-concentrated product into the bottle, which is filled with water at home. The ecorefill contains a 10x concentrated formula, delivering the same superior clean for which Cif is known and loved.

The ecorefills are 100% recyclable once the plastic sleeves are removed and, by the end of 2020, the ambition is for all Cif ecorefills and spray bottles to be made from 100% recycled plastic. Going smaller is certainly better - the ecorefills are lightweight and save on storage space. Diluting the product at home means 97% less water is being transported, fewer trucks on the road and less greenhouse gas emissions.

The ecorefill's space-saving design also comes with a smaller price tag, retailing less than the price of Cif spray bottles. It is currently available at Sainsbury's across the UK.

Helen Bird, Strategic Engagement Manager at WRAP (which manages The UK Plastics Pact), said: 'We know that people are looking to reduce their plastic footprint and the use of concentrates, like this novel design by Unilever, is a way to support people to do this. In addition to this, a major environmental benefit is the reduction in the amount of product that is transported around the UK. As a founding member of The UK Plastics Pact it is great to see continuous innovation by Unilever in their commitment to ensure all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.'

Cif is committed to enabling people to use their Cif Power & Shine trigger spray bottles for life. If the trigger spray breaks, customers can call the Cif careline to receive a new trigger spray delivered free to their home.

Gemma Cleland, Vice President, Homecare, Unilever UK & Ireland, said: 'The launch of Cif ecorefills is a game-changer when it comes to reducing plastic waste in the products we use to clean our homes. Our research shows that two-thirds of us feel guilty when we throw away plastic and shoppers are looking for easy switches that can have a positive impact on the world around us. We think there's no better place to start than in the home. By keeping a bottle of Cif and refilling and reusing it over and over again, consumers can reduce their consumption of single use plastic.'

Earlier this year Unilever launched its #GetPlasticWise campaign, a holistic Five Point Plastics Plan to reduce plastic waste across the United Kingdom & Ireland. This innovation reflects the company's commitment to ensure that, globally, all of Unilever's plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, and to using more recycled plastic content in its packaging. Unilever UK & Ireland wants to significantly accelerate this and Cif ecorefills will help towards achieving this aim, as well as making a further significant contribution towards the UK Plastics Pact targets.

Join the #ecorefillrevolution. You can get your own ecorefill in Sainsbury's across the UK today, in Wilko later this month, and via Amazon, Ocado, and Morrisons in August. For more information visit www.cifclean.co.uk.

Ends

Cif Kitchen Power & Shine ecorefill 70ml (£2.50)

Cif Bathroom Power & Shine ecorefill 70ml (£2.50)

*All prices quoted are Recommended Retail Prices. Retailers are free at all times to set their own retail prices.

Unilever's new 'Get Plastic Wise' campaign comprises a Five Point Plastic Plan, which is a holistic approach to rethinking plastic which reflects Unilever's ambition ensuring all its plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, as well as increasing use of recycled plastic content in its packaging. In addition to this, the plan sees Unilever working collaboratively with partners to seek out solutions plus support and educate consumers on how they can reduce plastic consumption.

Working towards a closed loop, the Five Point Plastic Plan focusses on five key areas:

Reducing plastic

Using only recyclable materials and increasing use of recycled content

and Seeking alternatives to plastic

Working in collaboration with partners

with partners Helping consumers better understand actions they can take

Unilever is a founding member of The UK Plastics Pact which has a vision for an economy where plastics never become waste. It brings together the entire plastics packaging value chain behind this vision, including governments, businesses, local authorities, NGOs and consumers, and commits to a set of ambitious targets by 2025:

Eliminating problematic or unnecessary single-use packaging through redesign, innovation or alternative (re-use) delivery models

100% of plastics packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable

70% of plastics packaging effectively recycled or composted

30% average recycled content across all plastic packaging

United Kingdom Unilever UK Limited

Unilever House

Leatherhead

Surrey

KT22 7GR

Consumer Careline:

+44(0)800 01 01 09 T: +44 (0)1372 945925



ukpressoffice@unilever.com

Safe Harbour Where relevant, these actions are subject to the appropriate consultations and approvals. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain; the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; successful execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

Explore more on these topics: Acquisitions & disposals