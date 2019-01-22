Unilever : Completes Landmark Fragrance Disclosure in Industry-Leading Move For Ingredient Transparency

Consumers in the U.S. can now view fragrance ingredients found in more
than 1,100 Unilever beauty and personal care products across 15 brands
down to 0.01% of the product formula.
Unilever is leading the industry by listing product-specific fragrance
ingredients down to this level of detail for its entire mass-market
portfolio of beauty and personal care products. This is complemented by
the company’s transparency leadership in the home care category with its
Seventh Generation® and new Love Home and Planet® brands.
Unilever’s transparency initiative goes beyond U.S. regulations for
beauty and personal care products, which require companies to only list
“fragrance” generically on packages. In February 2017, Unilever was the
first in the industry to announce its intention to disclose fragrance
ingredients down to 0.01% of the product formulation, and completed this
goal on time. Additionally, Unilever is updating its packaging labels in
the U.S. to voluntarily list fragrance allergens according to the
current European Union labeling regulations.
“We are more committed than ever to transparency and building trust in
Unilever and our brands,” said Amanda Sourry, president of Unilever
North America. “With the completion of our fragrance disclosure
initiative, people now have access to more detailed ingredient
information for the products they use and love from Unilever. We are
very happy to see that other companies in the industry have announced
plans to disclose fragrance ingredients in the future.”
Unilever’s product-specific fragrance listings are available through
SmartLabel™, an industry-wide digital platform that provides an easy and
fast way to get more information about products. Convenient ways to
access SmartLabel™ for Unilever products include:
One of the major benefits of using SmartLabel™ is that Unilever is able
to provide explanations of each ingredient, such as the scent it imparts
on the product. Unilever also provides information on its approach to
developing safe products, explanations of ingredient types, and answers
to common questions.
Fragrance listings for new products will be added in due course. Find
more information on SmartLabel™ and Unilever products here: www.unileverusa.com/brands/smartlabel.
In addition to the U.S., the company has also recently rolled out
fragrance disclosure on individual home care and beauty & personal care
products on the ‘What’s
in our Products’ section on Unilever websites across Europe.
About Unilever North America
Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal
Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190
countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States
and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben &
Jerry’s, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann’s, Klondike,
Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus,
Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation,
Simple, Sir Kensington’s, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto,
TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are
trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.
Unilever employs approximately 9,000 people across North America –
generating more than $10 billion in sales in 2017.
Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company’s strategy
and commits to:
-
Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health
and well-being by 2020.
-
Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.
-
Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.
The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs
and reducing risks. Globally, the company’s sustainable living brands
are grew 46% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more
than 70% of the company’s growth in 2017.
For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com
For
more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca
