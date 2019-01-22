Unilever : Completes Landmark Fragrance Disclosure in Industry-Leading Move For Ingredient Transparency

The Company voluntarily discloses fragrance ingredients across its U.S. beauty and personal care brands

Unilever delivers on its previously announced goal of completion by the end of 2018

Consumers in the U.S. can now view fragrance ingredients found in more than 1,100 Unilever beauty and personal care products across 15 brands down to 0.01% of the product formula.

Unilever is leading the industry by listing product-specific fragrance ingredients down to this level of detail for its entire mass-market portfolio of beauty and personal care products. This is complemented by the company’s transparency leadership in the home care category with its Seventh Generation® and new Love Home and Planet® brands.

Unilever’s transparency initiative goes beyond U.S. regulations for beauty and personal care products, which require companies to only list “fragrance” generically on packages. In February 2017, Unilever was the first in the industry to announce its intention to disclose fragrance ingredients down to 0.01% of the product formulation, and completed this goal on time. Additionally, Unilever is updating its packaging labels in the U.S. to voluntarily list fragrance allergens according to the current European Union labeling regulations.

“We are more committed than ever to transparency and building trust in Unilever and our brands,” said Amanda Sourry, president of Unilever North America. “With the completion of our fragrance disclosure initiative, people now have access to more detailed ingredient information for the products they use and love from Unilever. We are very happy to see that other companies in the industry have announced plans to disclose fragrance ingredients in the future.”

Unilever’s product-specific fragrance listings are available through SmartLabel™, an industry-wide digital platform that provides an easy and fast way to get more information about products. Convenient ways to access SmartLabel™ for Unilever products include:

One of the major benefits of using SmartLabel™ is that Unilever is able to provide explanations of each ingredient, such as the scent it imparts on the product. Unilever also provides information on its approach to developing safe products, explanations of ingredient types, and answers to common questions.

Fragrance listings for new products will be added in due course. Find more information on SmartLabel™ and Unilever products here: www.unileverusa.com/brands/smartlabel.

In addition to the U.S., the company has also recently rolled out fragrance disclosure on individual home care and beauty & personal care products on the ‘What’s in our Products’ section on Unilever websites across Europe.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann’s, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington’s, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies. Unilever employs approximately 9,000 people across North America – generating more than $10 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company’s strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company’s sustainable living brands are grew 46% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 70% of the company’s growth in 2017.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005025/en/