Unilever : Innovates Durable, Reusable and Refillable Packaging to Help Eliminate Waste

Unilever today unveiled reusable packaging innovations across nine of
its brands, including four new product formats. The new products will be
trialled on Loop™, a global, first-of-its-kind, waste-free shopping
system announced today.
Bringing together a coalition of consumer goods companies, along with
international recycling leader TerraCycle, Loop™ is an innovative new
business model for premium durable packaging which is delivered directly
to the consumer, returned and refilled. The platform also offers the
opportunity to work with others at scale to test reuse models and shift
consumer behavior, which will help make circular packaging systems
commercially viable.
Premium skincare brand REN Clean Skincare, Hellmann’s, Love Beauty and
Planet, Love Home and Planet and Seventh Generation will trial new
reusable packaging made from aluminum and glass.
Three Unilever brands will also be the first to test new formats within
the Loop™ system. World leading deodorant brands Dove, Degree and AXE,
together reaching over one billion people globally every year, will test
a premium, refillable deodorant stick called minim™. Made from stainless
steel, the design is minimal, compact and sustainable, offering a new
consumer experience without any unnecessary materials. Dependent on
usage, the product will last on average one month, with the packaging
designed to last at least 100 cycles. This means that each pack is
expected to last about eight years, with the potential to save up to 100
packs from being thrown away.
Unilever’s participation in Loop™ complements its existing efforts to
create a plastic system that works and a packaging system that is truly
circular by design. In 2017, Unilever committed to all of its plastic
packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. Good
progress has been made against these targets, with absolute packaging
volumes flat since 2010, despite the business growing significantly over
this period. However, Unilever is determined to further reduce its use
of single-use plastics.
Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever said: “We want to put an end to the current
“take-make-dispose” culture and are committed to taking big steps
towards designing our products for re-use. We’re proud to be a founding
partner of Loop, which will deliver our much-loved brands in packaging
which is truly circular by design.”
