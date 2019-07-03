Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unilever NV (ADR)    UN

UNILEVER NV (ADR)

(UN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/03 09:02:32 am
62.15 USD   +1.21%
08:48aUNILEVER : Vanilla for change
PU
06/27Philip Geier Expanded Interpublic Group Into a Global Advertising Giant
DJ
06/27Unilever to Terminate NV Depositary-Receipt Structure
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Vanilla for change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 08:48am EDT
Vanilla for change

Wall's, Save the Children and Symrise are partnering with vanilla farmers and young people in Madagascar to build a better future

03/07/2019

Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google +1
  • LinkedIn
  • Email
  • Print

Vanilla has been described as the 'Queen of Spices'. Its importance as an ingredient for ice cream makers such as Unilever, chocolatiers, drinks manufacturers and perfume houses around the world has seen its price per kilo rival the price of silver, gold and saffron.

The fruit of a rare edible orchid, vanilla was brought to Madagascar from its native Mexico more than a century ago by explorers. They were hoping to take advantage of the island's climate to develop the crop as an agricultural staple.

Today, the country remains one of only four areas in the world where natural vanilla is grown and is responsible for 80% of the world's supply.

A crop as valuable as silver

Growing vanilla is a long process. Each plant takes four years before it bears fruit. It flowers just at the start of the rainy season and then only for a few hours before it withers and dies.

The bees and hummingbirds that pollinated vanilla in Mexico are not native to Madagascar; instead, each flowering plant is fertilised by hand using a feather or a bamboo stick. Skilled workers can get through 1,000 flowers each morning. Then the waiting game for achieving a good harvest begins.

When droughts or cyclones hit the island hard - and they frequently do - they hit the livelihoods of farmers harder because they rarely diversify their crops. Why plant rice when you can plant a crop that can is worth almost as much as gold?

But when harvests fail and there's no other source of income to fall back on, an entire population finds itself in deep hardship. It's one of the reasons Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world.

Modestine works in her vanilla farm in the Sava region of Madagascar.

Credit: Save the Children / Charlie Forgham-Bailey

Improving livelihoods, diversifying crops, ensuring transparency

Since 2013 Unilever has been working with partners on a programme called Vanilla for Change in Madagascar. It's designed to help smallholder farmers improve their livelihoods and provide Wall's ice cream with more secure and sustainable sources of natural vanilla. One of them is leading flavour manufacturer Symrise.

In the first three years of the programme, nearly 3,000 farmers were trained in farming methods which helped them increase vanilla production by 20%. They were also encouraged to cultivate other crops and buy livestock. For many, this has reduced the 'lean' season, when there is no income from vanilla, from five to three months.

To pass these improvements on to the next generation, three rural colleges have been established where 160 young people (aged between 15 and 23 years old and almost 40% women) have been taught literacy, numeracy, finance and farming practices.

Alongside this, 200 primary school teachers and 77 primary schools have been given financial assistance to cover a proportion of children's school fees and teachers' salaries.

Empowering children and communities

Save the Children joined Unilever and Symrise in 2016 to increase the scale and impact of the programme. Its global expertise in addressing the underlying causes of poverty has shaped the programme so that children have the best possible chance of fulfilling their potential.

This has seen vulnerable households gain access to interest-free rice loans to fall back on in times of need. It's increased awareness of the importance of children's health and nutrition. And it has delivered this at scale in Madagascar, with more than 40,000 people across 9,000 households in 76 villages receiving lifesaving health insurance, financial education and training opportunities for young people.

Iotsiny, 7, Richelo, 3 and Preta, 8 (L-R) laugh and play to camera in the Sava region of Madagascar. Over 40% of children under five here suffer from stunting, and the country has the world's fifth-highest number of out-of-school children in the world. The Vanilla for Change partnership aims to break the cycle of poverty and support these children in building a brighter future.

Credit: Save the Children / Charlie Forgham-Bailey

Vanilla for Change: how you can make an impact

The partnership is also working with social enterprise 'Me to We' to enlist the help of very important stakeholders - you, the consumers who enjoy and buy our ice creams.

'Me to We' uses QR codes for consumers to track their impact and use their purchases to add to a good cause. During the Vanilla for Change campaign, consumers in the UK who buy one of Wall's selected ice cream products (Cornetto Strawberry, Cornetto Classico, Calippo Combo Vanilla Strawberry and Solero Exotic) will be able to see how they are supporting initiatives in Madagascar and in the UK.

'Vanilla for Change is the first step to demonstrate our commitment to fairness across our supply chain,' adds Ian Maskell, Global Vice President, Wall's Ice Cream. 'It's a beautiful chapter of the journey we embarked on as a brand to make a difference to the lives of the communities we serve, through our purpose of building a happier, more inclusive world - one street at a time.'

So the next time you're tempted by an ice cream on a warm sunny day, take your time. Enjoy the taste of an ingredient that is sustaining and empowering a community for the future.

Banner image: Tansmanie, 6, in her village in the Sava region of Madagascar. Credit: Save the Children / Hanna Adcock

All photos in the associated social media slideshow are credited to Save the Children.

From Me to We

Vanilla for Change is empowering young people in Madagascar and the UK

Find out how

Disclaimer

Unilever NV published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 12:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER NV (ADR)
08:48aUNILEVER : Vanilla for change
PU
06/27Philip Geier Expanded Interpublic Group Into a Global Advertising Giant
DJ
06/27Unilever to Terminate NV Depositary-Receipt Structure
DJ
06/13Skupos Raises $26 Million in Series B Financing Round
DJ
06/12Unilever Invests in Company That Manages Influencers -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Unilever Invests in Influencer Management Company CreatorIQ
DJ
06/10Unilever to Buy Skincare Brand Tatcha
DJ
05/14UNILEVER : North America Headquarters Receives LEED Platinum Certification for S..
BU
05/09Ice Cream Maker Ben & Jerry's Creates Dairy Advisory Council
DJ
05/01Unilever Asks NV Trust Office to End Depositary Receipt Structure
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 054 M
EBIT 2019 9 969 M
Net income 2019 5 989 M
Debt 2019 21 889 M
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,83x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart UNILEVER NV (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Unilever NV (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER NV (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 61,3  $
Last Close Price 54,4  €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER NV (ADR)14.15%160 309
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY21.28%279 629
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%160 929
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%160 309
UNILEVER22.09%154 109
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)40.07%66 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About