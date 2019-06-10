Log in
UNILEVER NV (ADR)    UN

UNILEVER NV (ADR)

(UN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever to Buy Skincare Brand Tatcha

0
06/10/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Unilever NV (UN) said Monday it was acquiring Tatcha, a "leading prestige skincare brand," in a deal expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Tatcha brand was founded in 2009 by Victoria Tsia, and sells a variety of beauty products inspired by Japanese skincare practices, including skincare treatments, lipsticks and moisturizers.

According to Unilever, Tatcha's products are formulated using green tea, rice and a type of algae. The company said these three ingredients are "anti-aging superfoods."

Vasiliki Petrou, Unilever EVP and chief executive Prestige, said "We are delighted to have Tatcha joining our portfolio of Prestige brands. Inspired by Japanese pure beauty rituals, Tatcha is one of the best performing beauty brands in North America, famous for its exceptional product experience and unique combination of natural ingredients and high product efficacy."

Unilever also said Tatcha "is distributed through prestige retailers predominantly in the U.S. and has an outstanding social media and digital presence."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER -0.31% 4899 Delayed Quote.19.61%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.57% 53.83 Delayed Quote.14.17%
UNILEVER (NL) 0.50% 54.13 Delayed Quote.15.22%
UNILEVER NV (ADR) -0.44% 61.02 Delayed Quote.13.92%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 58 869 M
EBIT 2019 11 409 M
Net income 2019 7 770 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 22,65
P/E ratio 2020 20,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,91x
Capitalization 178 B
Chart UNILEVER NV (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Unilever NV (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER NV (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
John F. Rishton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER NV (ADR)13.92%175 719
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY18.33%260 365
UNILEVER (NL)14.17%175 915
UNILEVER19.61%175 915
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY24.31%60 688
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)35.94%59 401
