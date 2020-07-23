Log in
Unilever PLC

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

FTSE 100 climbs on upbeat Unilever earnings, WPP boost

07/23/2020 | 03:22am EDT

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

July 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as a slate of upbeat quarterly earnings reports bolstered optimism about a post-pandemic corporate rebound, with Unilever surging after reporting a much lower drop in sales than feared.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soaps and Knorr soups jumped 6.8% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said a strong performance in North America helped offset the hit from coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, with the world's biggest advertising firm, WPP, also among the top gainers after a strong quarterly showing by French rival Publicis Groupe SA.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat with gains in consumer staples, materials and energy stocks offset by declines for financials and real estate firms.

Security contractor G4S rose 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 250 after reporting a higher-than-expected first-half operating profit. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
G4S PLC 5.33% 144.3 Delayed Quote.-37.34%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 15.28% 30.71 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
UNILEVER N.V. 7.81% 50.32 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
UNILEVER PLC 7.64% 4646.54 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
WPP GROUP 2.80% 624.6 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
Financials
Sales 2020 50 714 M 58 726 M 58 726 M
Net income 2020 5 981 M 6 926 M 6 926 M
Net Debt 2020 23 124 M 26 778 M 26 778 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 123 B 143 B 143 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,13 €
Last Close Price 46,86 €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-0.47%142 881
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.99%309 629
UNILEVER N.V.-8.53%143 691
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED16.90%73 059
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC27.62%70 563
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-5.31%70 009
