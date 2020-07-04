Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/03 11:35:22 am
4318 GBX   -2.33%
05:05aShell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain
RE
07/02More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
07/02Unilever's India unit to rebrand 'Fair & Lovely' cream to 'Glow & Lovely'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/04/2020 | 05:05am EDT
Royal Dutch Shell CEO van Beurden attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Royal Dutch Shell is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil company's chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday.

Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Unilever said last month it plans to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single entity in Britain.

Van Beurden did not explicitly say Shell wants to move its headquarters, het Financieele Dagblad said.

"You always need to keep thinking," Shell's Van Beurden told the newspaper. "Nothing is permanent and of course we will look at the business climate. But moving your headquarters is not a trivial measure. You cannot think too lightly about that."

A Shell spokesman confirmed the CEO's comments to Reuters and said the company was looking at ways to simplify its dual structure, as it had been doing for many years.

Shell has a complex Anglo-Dutch holding structure with a tax residency and headquarters in the Netherlands and a registered office in Britain.

Unilever's decision to move followed the scrapping in 2018 of a plan by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to do away with a 15% dividend withholding tax.

Shell's corporate structure features the parent company headquarters in The Hague but two share classes and other arrangements to prevent the Dutch government from levying withholding tax on dividends paid to shareholders of its former British arm.

The arrangement has come under renewed scrutiny after the Dutch government tried to scrap the dividend tax as an incentive to convince Unilever to unify its dual structure in Rotterdam.

Rutte abandoned the plan after a popular outcry over the tax cut, which was seen as a gift to rich foreigners.

Shell has consistently lobbied against the dividend tax, which it says makes financing dividends, share buy-backs and acquisitions more difficult.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 42.76 Delayed Quote.-34.98%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.99% 14.624 Delayed Quote.-44.11%
UNILEVER N.V. -2.27% 47.36 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
UNILEVER PLC -2.33% 4318 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
WTI 0.05% 40.23 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNILEVER PLC
05:05aShell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain
RE
07/02More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
07/02Unilever's India unit to rebrand 'Fair & Lovely' cream to 'Glow & Lovely'
RE
07/01P&G says will not disclose advertising decisions as Facebook ad boycott grows
RE
06/30Facebook agrees to audit its hate speech controls
RE
06/29More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
06/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Chesapeake, Boeing, Amazon.com
06/28EXCLUSIVE : Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
RE
06/28Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
RE
06/28Starbucks to pause paid advertising across social media to help stop hate spe..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 838 M 57 183 M 57 183 M
Net income 2020 5 981 M 6 727 M 6 727 M
Net Debt 2020 23 129 M 26 016 M 26 016 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 124 B 140 B 140 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 51,00 €
Last Close Price 47,36 €
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-0.75%139 820
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.22%299 256
UNILEVER N.V.-7.55%139 820
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-7.23%68 979
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.95%68 333
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC21.49%66 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group