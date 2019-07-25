Log in
Unilever : 2019 Q2 presentation

07/25/2019 | 03:30am EDT

Unilever H1 2019 Results

Alan Jope & Graeme Pitkethly

25th July 2019

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative

of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth including to plastic packaging; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

Alan Jope

H1 2019: Sustained progress in growth and margin

Growth

Margin

Earnings

Cash

Underlying Sales Growth

Underlying Operating Margin

Underlying EPS

Free Cash Flow

+3.3%

+50 bps

+5.0%

€1.5bn

+1.2%

+30 bps

+3.0%

€(0.5)bn

Underlying Volume Growth

Gross Margin

Constant Underlying EPS

vs 2018

Sustained growth momentum

Asia/AMET/ Brazil

RUBtruckers

Argentina

Difficult

weather

comparator

Underlying Sales Growth exc. Venezuelan price from Q417 onwards, and Argentinian price from Q318 onwards

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 07:29:09 UTC
