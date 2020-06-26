Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unilever, Addressing Criticism, To Rename Skin-Lightener Cream -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Saabira Chaudhuri

LONDON -- Unilever PLC said it would change the name of controversial skin-lightening cream Fair & Lovely, one of its top-selling personal-care brands, amid mounting criticism that it suggests light skin is more attractive than dark.

The owner of Dove soap, Axe deodorant and Hellmann's mayonnaise on Thursday said it would drop the word "fair" from the brand in the next few months and stop using the words "fair," "fairness," "white," "whitening," "light" and "lightening" for all its products. It didn't disclose a new name.

"We recognize that the use of the words 'fair,' 'white' and 'light' suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don't think is right, and we want to address this," said Sunny Jain, Unilever's global head of beauty and personal care.

Unilever stopped short of halting sales of Fair & Lovely -- as some critics had called for -- opting instead to continue selling the same formulation under a new name. The company said that, despite the name, Fair & Lovely -- Unilever's largest personal-care brand in India -- has never been a skin-bleaching product. It said the brand uses sunscreen, vitamin B3 and glycerin and is designed to improve firmness, smooth texture and improve the skin's barrier properties.

Unilever's climbdown is the latest by consumer-goods companies facing criticism about brands and marketing viewed by some as racist. Those moves have picked up pace with antiracism protests, fueled by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month, among other events. Johnson & Johnson recently said it would stop selling skin-lightening products under its Clean & Clear and Neutrogena brands. PepsiCo Inc. said it is retiring the Aunt Jemima brand of syrups and pancake mixes, while Mars Inc. is changing the name of its Uncle Ben's rice.

Unilever's decision to rebrand the 45-year-old skin-lightening cream shows how the pressure for companies to scrap or overhaul brands is increasingly spilling outside the U.S.

Fair & Lovely generates annual sales of more than $560 million, largely in countries such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. It is also sold in Africa and the Middle East and is available in specialty stores in the U.S. and Europe. Unilever is a big advertiser in many of these regions and its marketing of the brand has long been a target for critics. The company hired Bollywood stars and celebrities to endorse the cream's benefits, while television adverts showing the prospects of glum, dark-skinned women transformed after using Fair & Lovely, drew accusations of racism.

Criticism of the brand has stepped up in recent weeks, with several online petitions calling for Unilever to scrap the product gaining thousands of backers. The company has also faced criticism from its own employees in recent town-hall meetings, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mr. Jain on Thursday indicated Unilever would overhaul its advertising around the brand, saying it would "feature women of different skin tones, representative of the variety of beauty across India and other countries."

The company said it would change the name after it secures regulatory approval in the countries where it sells Fair & Lovely. In South Africa, the product is branded as Even and Lovely.

Unilever has struggled with perceptions of the brand for decades and in the early 2000s began shifting its marketing to focus less on changing a woman's physical appearance and more on imbuing her with confidence. Last year, Fair & Lovely stopped using longstanding visuals showing a dark face turning light. The name, until now, had remained a sticking point given how widely recognized it is in many markets, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.27% 446.43 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1623.18 Delayed Quote.-10.03%
PEPSICO, INC. 1.43% 131.41 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.44% 13.6 End-of-day quote.7.04%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.00% 145.31 Delayed Quote.-15.89%
UNILEVER N.V. -0.14% 48.75 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
UNILEVER PLC -0.07% 4477 Delayed Quote.2.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNILEVER PLC
02:48aUnilever, Addressing Criticism, To Rename Skin-Lightener Cream -- WSJ
DJ
06/25Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash
RE
06/25Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash
RE
06/25Unilever to Rename Fair & Lovely Skin-Lightening Cream Amid Criticism
DJ
06/25HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' to lose 'Fair' from name, says U..
RE
06/23UNILEVER : Dove Soap's Owner Is Criticized Over Skin-Lightening Cream -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
06/23UNILEVER : Dove Soap's Owner Is Criticized Over Skin-Lightening Cream -- Update
DJ
06/23UNILEVER : Dove Soap's Owner Is Criticized Over Skin-Lightening Cream
DJ
06/22Ben & Jerry's Says a Facebook Ad Boycott Wouldn't Be Enough
DJ
06/22London stocks dip as global virus cases rise; Glencore slides
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 330 M 57 610 M 57 610 M
Net income 2020 6 076 M 6 819 M 6 819 M
Net Debt 2020 23 212 M 26 052 M 26 052 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 3,41%
Capitalization 128 B 144 B 144 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,31 €
Last Close Price 48,75 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC2.61%143 782
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.61%288 214
UNILEVER N.V.-4.84%144 542
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-9.10%67 590
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED13.04%66 109
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC16.92%63 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group