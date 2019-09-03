Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Barclays Consumer Staples Conference 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

Nitin Paranjpe

Chief Operating Officer

3rd September 2019

Sustainable

business driving

superior long term financial performance

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative

of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; inability to find sustainable solutions to support long-term growth including to plastic packaging; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

Unilever today

190 countries

2.5 billion consumers

Integrated sustainability &

business strategy

Home

Care

20% Beauty &

Personal

Care

Foods &

42%

Refreshment

38%

59% emerging markets

85% of brands in leading positions

Purpose-led,future-fit

#1 FMCG employer in 50/54 countries

Turnover 2018 excl Spreads, excl VZ price, and excl Argentinian price from Q3 onwards.

Operationally focused organisation

  • Chief Operating Officer
  • Delayered organisation
  • Clear mandate
    • Accelerate growth
    • Deliver divisional strategies

3 differentiated divisional strategies

BEAUTY AND

HOME

FOODS &

PERSONAL CARE

CARE

REFRESHMENT

Turnover

€21M

€10M

€20M

2018

Innovation with global

Underlying operating

Accelerate growth, whilst

Foods

scale and local relevance

margin to industry

improving underlying

benchmarks. Innovation

operating margin

& emerging market led

growth.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 17:56:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER PLC
01:57pUNILEVER : Barclays Consumer Staples Conference 2019
PU
07:50aUNILEVER : acquires Astrix Personal and Home Care business in Bolivia
AQ
07:50aUNILEVER : Eight ways we're reducing food waste from product to plate; Every yea..
AQ
09/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 soars as election talk knocks sterling
RE
09/02UNILEVER : 'Through renewables, we can literally change the world'
AQ
08/30UNILEVER : acquires Astrix Personal and Home Care business in Bolivia
PU
08/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Gains in miners, trade optimism boost FTSE 100
RE
08/30Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Unilev..
AQ
08/29Altria, Philip Morris Weigh Merger Brand -- WSJ
DJ
08/28India's Spending Spree Slows as Debt Problems Become More Widespread
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 262 M
EBIT 2019 9 950 M
Net income 2019 6 160 M
Debt 2019 21 773 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,60x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 166 B
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 49,90  €
Last Close Price 57,99  €
Spread / Highest target -1,71%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC28.30%165 927
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY30.80%300 892
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%165 927
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)52.18%71 426
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY24.58%63 621
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER3.42%56 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group