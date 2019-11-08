Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Ben & Jerry's is sued over 'happy cows' claim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Ben & Jerry's has been sued by an environmental advocate who said it deceived consumers by touting that the milk and cream it uses to make ice cream came exclusively from "happy cows."

In a complaint filed last week, James Ehlers said Ben & Jerry's "breached consumer trust" by representing that the milk and cream were sourced from cows on Vermont dairies that participate in its "Caring Dairy" program.

Ehlers said less than half the milk and cream actually came from "happy cows," with the rest coming from "factory-style, mass-production" dairy operations.

He said the deception enabled Ben & Jerry's and its parent Unilever Plc to charge premium prices, unjustly enriching themselves and violating a Vermont consumer protection law.

The proposed class action filed on Oct. 29 in the federal court in Burlington, Vermont seeks damages for ice cream purchasers nationwide and in Vermont, and to stop Ben & Jerry's from claiming its milk and cream came from "happy cows" on "Caring Dairy" farms.

Ben & Jerry's spokeswoman Laura Peterson said the company does not discuss pending lawsuits, but was "committed to building a resilient, regenerative dairy supply" and considered its Caring Dairy program "the most progressive in the industry."

According to Ben & Jerry's website, the Caring Dairy program requires participating farms to meet a variety of standards to ensure the humane treatment of cows (https://www.benjerry.com/whats-new/2016/caring-dairy-standards).

Ben & Jerry's was founded in 1978 in a renovated gas station, and has long positioned itself as socially conscious.

Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch food company, bought Ben & Jerry's in August 2000.

Ehlers was a candidate for governor of Vermont last year, but lost in the Democratic primary.

The case is Ehlers v Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Vermont, No. 19-00194.

(This story corrects day the lawsuit was filed to Oct. 29 from Oct. 31 in paragraph 5)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNILEVER PLC
05:12pUNILEVER : Ben & Jerry's is sued over 'happy cows' claim
RE
12:19pUNILEVER : Ben & Jerry's sued over 'happy cow' characterization
AQ
04:04aAsian equities see biggest foreign inflow in six months in October
RE
11/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE gains for fourth day as investors await trade moves
RE
11/06Barry Callebaut sticks to sales growth target after solid full year
RE
11/06KKR closes European buyout fund at 5.8 billion
RE
11/06SYMRISE : to open creative center with Unilever
AQ
11/06ASIA ASSET FINANCE : League stage of 3rd Fair and Lovely Men MCA 'B' division 50..
AQ
11/05UNILEVER N : Why you should add a ‘to who' to your ‘to do' list
PU
11/05UNILEVER : Kombucha Tea Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.6% in the Foreca..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 408 M
EBIT 2019 10 024 M
Net income 2019 6 244 M
Debt 2019 20 846 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,00  €
Last Close Price 54,20  €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC14.14%158 598
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY30.90%300 055
UNILEVER N.V.14.35%158 598
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)41.43%67 307
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD21.24%66 500
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.76%57 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group