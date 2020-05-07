Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever : Ben & Jerry's prevails in 'happy cows' lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:33pm EDT

By Jonathan Stempel

Ben & Jerry's won the dismissal on Thursday of a lawsuit by an environmental advocate who claimed the company deceived consumers by saying it used milk and cream from "happy cows" on "Caring Dairy" farms to make its premium ice cream.

U.S. District Judge Christine Reiss rejected James Ehlers' claim in the proposed class action that Ben & Jerry's misleading marketing enabled it to burnish its socially conscious image and charge higher prices for its ice cream, even though more than half the milk and cream was mass-produced.

Reiss said Ben & Jerry's "happy cows" claim was merely an opinion, and that Ehlers did not show that reasonable consumers would buy its ice cream solely because the company said on its website it used ingredients from "Caring Dairy" farms.

The Burlington, Vermont-based judge also said Ehlers could not seek injunctive relief, because Ben & Jerry's has removed "happy cows" from its packaging and updated a web page for the Caring Dairy program.

Ben & Jerry's was founded in 1978 in a renovated gas station. It has been a unit of Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever Plc since 2000.

Lawyers for Ehlers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Unilever and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests. Reiss said Ehlers may file an amended complaint if he wishes.

Ehlers lost in the Democratic primary to become Vermont's governor in 2018.

The case is Ehlers v Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Vermont, No. 19-00194.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNILEVER PLC
07:33pUNILEVER : Ben & Jerry's prevails in 'happy cows' lawsuit
RE
08:02aGSK sells $3.4 billion Hindustan Unilever stake in largest India block trade
RE
03:10aBritain's GSK to sell entire stake in Hindustan Unilever
RE
05/06GSK declines to comment on report it is selling $3.4 billion stake in Hindust..
RE
04/30Lysol Maker Bets Cleaning Boom Will Outlast Coronavirus
DJ
04/30RECKITT BENCKISER : sales hit record on coronavirus disinfectant boom
RE
04/30Reckitt Benckiser's sales surge on coronavirus disinfectant boom
RE
04/30EXCLUSIVE : Finance, tech firms on hiring spree amid coronavirus turmoil - Linke..
RE
04/29GlaxoSmithKline plans to sell stake in Unilever's India unit - Bloomberg News
RE
04/28Unilever, L'Oreal among firms looking to buy makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury -..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 51 543 M
EBIT 2020 9 753 M
Net income 2020 6 068 M
Debt 2020 23 614 M
Yield 2020 3,71%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
EV / Sales2021 2,65x
Capitalization 119 B
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,36  €
Last Close Price 44,70  €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-7.64%126 542
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.45%277 333
UNILEVER N.V.-14.23%126 542
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.13%62 081
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-17.72%61 027
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.45%58 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group