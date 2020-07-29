Log in
UNILEVER PLC

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Unilever : Partners With Biotech Startup Algenuity to Commercialize Microalgae Food

07/29/2020 | 09:27am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Unilever PLC said Wednesday that it has partnered with biotech startup Algenuity to investigate the future potential of microalgae in food for its plant-based portfolio.

The Anglo-Dutch multisector retailer--which owns consumer brands such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap--said that Algenuity's focus is the development of microalgae for use in consumer products and that the startup's research-and-development team will collaborate with its foods-and-refreshment division to commercialize microalgae-based food.

Shares at 1302 GMT were up 91.00 pence, or 1.9%, at 4780.00 pence.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

