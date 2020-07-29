Unilever : Partners With Biotech Startup Algenuity to Commercialize Microalgae Food

By Sabela Ojea

Unilever PLC said Wednesday that it has partnered with biotech startup Algenuity to investigate the future potential of microalgae in food for its plant-based portfolio.

The Anglo-Dutch multisector retailer--which owns consumer brands such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap--said that Algenuity's focus is the development of microalgae for use in consumer products and that the startup's research-and-development team will collaborate with its foods-and-refreshment division to commercialize microalgae-based food.

Shares at 1302 GMT were up 91.00 pence, or 1.9%, at 4780.00 pence.

