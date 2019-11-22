Unilever : Recalls Some Lipton and Knorr Products Due to a Poultry Supplier's Recall

By Josh Beckerman

Unilever PLC's (UL, ULVR.LN) Unilever U.S. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Lipton, Knorr and LeGout chicken products including soup mixes due to a supplier's listeria-related recall.

The recalled items include Lipton Cup-a-Soup Chicken Noodle.

Unilever's statement referred to recall number 094-2019, the Tip Top Poultry Inc. recall announced in September by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. FSIS said then that no related illnesses had been reported.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com