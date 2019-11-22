Log in
Unilever : Recalls Some Lipton and Knorr Products Due to a Poultry Supplier's Recall

0
11/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Unilever PLC's (UL, ULVR.LN) Unilever U.S. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Lipton, Knorr and LeGout chicken products including soup mixes due to a supplier's listeria-related recall.

The recalled items include Lipton Cup-a-Soup Chicken Noodle.

Unilever's statement referred to recall number 094-2019, the Tip Top Poultry Inc. recall announced in September by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. FSIS said then that no related illnesses had been reported.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER N.V. -0.11% 52.65 Delayed Quote.11.20%
UNILEVER PLC 0.48% 4516.5 Delayed Quote.9.41%
