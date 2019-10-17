Log in
UNILEVER PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/17 03:01:30 am
4699.25 GBp   +1.97%
02:49aUNILEVER : 2019 Q3 trading statement
PU
02:49aUNILEVER : 2019 Q3 highlights
PU
02:49aUNILEVER : 3rd Quarter Trading Statement
PU
Unilever : misses estimates as sales slow in China and India

10/17/2019 | 02:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever reported weaker than expected third-quarter sales, citing softer demand in India and a slowdown in China, two of its biggest emerging markets.

Emerging markets, which account for 60% of Unilever's business, have been a key area of focus for Chief Executive Alan Jope since he took the reins in January.

Jope has been focusing investment in countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, where growing populations and an emerging middle class are driving demand for household products.

Shares in the maker of Knorr soups, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream have risen more than 11% this year, nearly double the rise in the broader FTSE 100 <.FTSE> index, buoyed by a weaker pound and strong performance in markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines.

Yet two of its biggest emerging markets show signs of slowing growth, with the impact of trade wars hitting domestic consumption in China and irregular monsoons curbing rural spending in India.

"South East Asian markets continued to grow well, while growth in India softened further and China slowed a little," the company said on Thursday.

Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 2.9% in the quarter, missing an average forecast of 3%, according to a company supplied consensus.

Turnover was 13.3 billion euros ($14.7 billion), above the 13.24 billion euros analysts had expected.

However, the company stuck to its full-year target for underlying sales growth in the lower half of a 3% to 5% range and to achieve a 20% operating margin in 2020.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in London; Editing by David Goodman)

Stocks treated in this article : FTSE 100 Index, Unilever PLC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52 411 M
EBIT 2019 9 961 M
Net income 2019 6 226 M
Debt 2019 21 460 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 164 B
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC12.17%156 819
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY27.86%294 134
UNILEVER N.V.13.95%156 819
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)48.15%69 603
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD14.76%62 804
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY14.00%58 216
