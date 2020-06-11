Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever to end Anglo-Dutch era with British holding company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 07:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traffic and people pass by the front of the Unilever building in central London

By Siddharth Cavale and Martinne Geller

Unilever proposed collapsing its Anglo-Dutch legal structure into a single holding company based in Britain on Thursday, nearly two years after shareholders sank an earlier plan to move its headquarters to the Netherlands.

The maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise said in a statement that unification, which would unwind a dual-headed structure in place since 1930, aims to give more flexibility for mergers and acquisitions and reduce complexity.

Its latest plan is the reverse of what it proposed in 2018, a move which was ultimately dropped in the face of a disruptive UK shareholder revolt at Unilever, which has since replaced its Dutch chairman and chief executive.

At the time of the 2018 proposal to incorporate the combined entity in the Netherlands, Unilever was still reeling from an unexpected $143 billion take-over approach from Kraft Heinz, which was dropped after swift rejection from Unilever.

The new plan, which requires 50% shareholder approval versus 75% before, is the "best tactical option," Unilever's Danish Chairman Nils Andersen told reporters.

It resulted from an 18-month review and was accelerated in part by a decision to demerge its tea business, Unilever said, adding that this would be harder under its existing structure.

However, Unilever cautioned that the tea review was still underway, and that no deal was imminent.

The unification would be achieved through a cross-border merger, with shareholders of Dutch Unilever NV getting one share of British Unilever Plc for each share held.

"It makes sense for the company to have as flexible an operational structure as possible, and this appears to achieve it without any obvious downside," Steve Clayton, UK fund manager of the Hargreaves Lansdown Select Fund range, which own Unilever shares, said of the proposal.

DUTCH REGRET

Shares in Unilever Plc were down 0.6% at 4349 pence, erasing earlier gains, while the Dutch shares were up 1.1%.

Unilever, which will remain listed on the Amsterdam and London stock exchanges, also said it will not change its British or Dutch operations, locations, activities or staffing.

The move was welcomed by Britain's business minister Alok Sharma, who said it represented "a vote of confidence" in the country, which this year left the European Union.

But while Unilever promised to raise investment in the Netherlands and continue to base its Foods and Refreshment (F&R) division headquarters there, there was Dutch disappointment.

"We regret this proposal as we would rather have seen a simplification with a Dutch company at the head," Economy Minister Eric Wiebes wrote to parliament.

Unilever's F&R division, which represents about 40% of group sales or 20 billion euros ($23 billion) annually, is behind brands such as Knorr soup and Magnum ice-cream.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in London, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Arun Koyyur and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -3.99% 1621.5 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
MAGNUM -0.85% 2.34 End-of-day quote.-8.95%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -1.81% 32.5 Delayed Quote.1.15%
UNILEVER N.V. 1.23% 47.78 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
UNILEVER PLC -0.85% 4347 Delayed Quote.0.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNILEVER PLC
07:30aUnilever to end Anglo-Dutch era with British holding company
RE
06:47aUnilever, Maker of Hellmann's and Dove, Tries to Restructure... Again
DJ
04:22aEUROPE : European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases
RE
04:13aDutch government regrets Unilever's British HQ decision
RE
03:57aUnilever to Unify Legal Structure Under Single Parent Company -- Update
DJ
02:37aUnilever to Unify Legal Structure Under a Single Parent Company
DJ
06/06Brands Follow Anti-Racist Statements With Donations. What's Next?
DJ
05/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple and Google unveil their Covid-19 contact tracing s..
05/19More Than 150 Companies Call for Green Coronavirus Recovery
DJ
05/14Global law firms invest $10 million to set up industry tech platform
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 521 M 58 612 M 58 612 M
Net income 2020 6 056 M 6 890 M 6 890 M
Net Debt 2020 23 481 M 26 713 M 26 713 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 126 B 143 B 143 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,46 €
Last Close Price 47,16 €
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC0.63%142 520
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.54%295 171
UNILEVER N.V.-7.94%142 520
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-2.82%72 155
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED10.20%65 785
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY8.02%63 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group