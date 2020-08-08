Unimot S A : AVIA opens the first station in Siedlce with the Eat&Go concept

UNIMOT S.A. has chosen the location of the latest AVIA petrol station to be Siedlce. A new catering concept Eat&Go, which recently had its debut in Poznan, has also been created there.

The new AVIA petrol station opened its doors for customers in Siedlce at 34 Składowa. The facility offers 4 refuelling stands of traditional fuels, LPG, and the premium fuel AVIA Diesel Gold. The station's area also includes hand car wash, parcel box Inpost and compressor. However, a big surprise awaits the customers inside the station's building, where a spacious shop features the catering concept Eat&Go.

Eat&Go is the latest solution in the AVIA chain, which since July 2020 is introduced at every newly-opened AVIA station. The station in Siedlce is the third facility which can boast this catering concept, which is a mixture of minimalism, fashionable colours, market trends and ergonomics of a convenience shop.

In our new proposal of a shop we place importance on a comfortable relaxation zone that includes electronic devices charging points, proper planning of communication paths, new coffee corner and also modern lighting - says Mr Robert Nowek, responsible for the development of the AVIA chain in Poland and Ukraine. Our new interiors are dominated by light colours being a combination of beige and grey with wooden elements. I am convinced that a clear division of a station into the sales and relaxation parts will be received well by the customers, who will be able to both purchase products from an interesting offer and also have a meal in a friendly atmosphere - adds Mr Robert Nowek.

The AVIA station in Siedlce also invites owners of fleet cards UTA and DKV as well as drivers of vehicles that require to be refuelled with AdBlue additive, which is available at the station, too.