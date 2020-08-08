Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Unimot S.A.    UNT   PLUNMOT00013

UNIMOT S.A.

(UNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/07
39.4 PLN   -2.11%
07:24aUNIMOT S A : AVIA opens the first station in Siedlce with the Eat&Go concept
PU
08/05UNIMOT S A : Raport bieżący nr 29/2020
PU
07/16UNIMOT S A : The first historical WEB oil delivery to Belarus
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unimot S A : AVIA opens the first station in Siedlce with the Eat&Go concept

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 07:24am EDT
AVIA opens the first station in Siedlce with the Eat&Go concept

Date of publication:08.08.20

UNIMOT S.A. has chosen the location of the latest AVIA petrol station to be Siedlce. A new catering concept Eat&Go, which recently had its debut in Poznan, has also been created there.

The new AVIA petrol station opened its doors for customers in Siedlce at 34 Składowa. The facility offers 4 refuelling stands of traditional fuels, LPG, and the premium fuel AVIA Diesel Gold. The station's area also includes hand car wash, parcel box Inpost and compressor. However, a big surprise awaits the customers inside the station's building, where a spacious shop features the catering concept Eat&Go.

Eat&Go is the latest solution in the AVIA chain, which since July 2020 is introduced at every newly-opened AVIA station. The station in Siedlce is the third facility which can boast this catering concept, which is a mixture of minimalism, fashionable colours, market trends and ergonomics of a convenience shop.

In our new proposal of a shop we place importance on a comfortable relaxation zone that includes electronic devices charging points, proper planning of communication paths, new coffee corner and also modern lighting - says Mr Robert Nowek, responsible for the development of the AVIA chain in Poland and Ukraine. Our new interiors are dominated by light colours being a combination of beige and grey with wooden elements. I am convinced that a clear division of a station into the sales and relaxation parts will be received well by the customers, who will be able to both purchase products from an interesting offer and also have a meal in a friendly atmosphere - adds Mr Robert Nowek.

The AVIA station in Siedlce also invites owners of fleet cards UTA and DKV as well as drivers of vehicles that require to be refuelled with AdBlue additive, which is available at the station, too.

Recommended news
AVIA Poland introduces an innovative catering concept Eat&Go and changes design of its stations
New design of petrol stations, modern interiors, restaurant area and high-quality coffee -...

24 July 2020

See more
The first historical WEB oil delivery to Belarus
White Eagle Blend (WEB), i.e. a crude oil mixture named White Eagle Blend will flow from the USA to...

16 July 2020

See more
UNIMOT S.A. increases forecast for 2020
UNIMOT S.A., listed on the WSE independent importer of liquid and gaseous fuels has decided to...

25 June 2020

See more

Disclaimer

Unimot SA published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 11:23:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNIMOT S.A.
07:24aUNIMOT S A : AVIA opens the first station in Siedlce with the Eat&Go concept
PU
08/05UNIMOT S A : Raport bieżący nr 29/2020
PU
07/16UNIMOT S A : The first historical WEB oil delivery to Belarus
PU
06/25UNIMOT S A : The AVIA Solar offer available at AVIA stations
PU
06/25UNIMOT S A : commenced trading of crude oil
PU
06/25UNIMOT S A : increases forecast for 2020
PU
06/05UNIMOT S A : shareholders decided about dividend payment
PU
05/27UNIMOT S A : Consolidated report 1Q 2020
PU
05/21UNIMOT : high growths of volumes, business results and operational flows in Q1of..
PU
05/20UNIMOT S A : enters the photovoltaics market with the AVIA Solar brand
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 078 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
Net income 2020 23,4 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
Net Debt 2020 181 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 5,00%
Capitalization 323 M 86,4 M 86,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart UNIMOT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unimot S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIMOT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 45,00 PLN
Last Close Price 39,40 PLN
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Sikorski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Golombek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boguslaw Satlawa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Cieslak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Budzik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIMOT S.A.41.22%86
RUBIS-27.09%4 872
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-11.86%4 834
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-8.39%2 664
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-10.42%2 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group