Unimot S A : enters the photovoltaics market with the AVIA Solar brand

The company UNIMOT Energia i Gaz from the UNIMOT Capital Group has commenced sales of PV installations under the AVIA brand on the Polish market. The service is dedicated to retail and business clients and will be promoted, among others, at AVIA petrol stations.

Meeting the expectations of clients and challenges that presently all energy companies have to face the UNIMOT Capital Group has decided to enter the market of solar energy. This task has been entrusted to the company UNIMOT Energia i Gaz, which will make this direction one of the basic segments of its operation.

'Making use of our experience of many years in sales on the market of electricity and gas we will offer our clients a comprehensive, multi-product offer of assembling PV installations combined with storing energy, supplanting them with supplies of electricity from the grid' - says Marcin Ludwicki, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT Energia i Gaz.

A wide product offer, which has been developed under the AVIA Solar brand is based on the cooperation with the leading producers of PV panels, which guarantees the top quality of products and the longest guarantee on the market for the efficiency of the proposed devices.

'Our new offer is directed, among others, at individual clients and companies, therefore we have decided to use the AVIA brand for its promotion, the one under which UNIMOT is already developing a retail chain of petrol stations' - says Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A. 'The chain of AVIA stations will also be used by us as points where our offer will be sold, and our station business partners and employees will be rewarded for the acquired contacts in a special incentive scheme. Thanks to the sales network, experienced sales specialists, excellent offer and the resources of the UNIMOT Group in the period of three years we want to become one of the leading players on the market of solar energy in Poland'- adds President Sikorski.

Presently, the sales specialists of UNIMOT Energia i Gaz are already beginning the sales of first offer packages for photovoltaic installations. Also, intense works are underway to make the offer to be available at AVIA petrol stations. This information will be provided in separate press releases.

Additional information about the AVIA Solar project can be found in the presentation below:

PRESENTATION