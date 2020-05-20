Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Unimot S.A.    UNT   PLUNMOT00013

UNIMOT S.A.

(UNT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unimot S A : enters the photovoltaics market with the AVIA Solar brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:29pm EDT
UNIMOT enters the photovoltaics market with the AVIA Solar brand

Date of publication:20.05.20

The company UNIMOT Energia i Gaz from the UNIMOT Capital Group has commenced sales of PV installations under the AVIA brand on the Polish market. The service is dedicated to retail and business clients and will be promoted, among others, at AVIA petrol stations.

Meeting the expectations of clients and challenges that presently all energy companies have to face the UNIMOT Capital Group has decided to enter the market of solar energy. This task has been entrusted to the company UNIMOT Energia i Gaz, which will make this direction one of the basic segments of its operation.

'Making use of our experience of many years in sales on the market of electricity and gas we will offer our clients a comprehensive, multi-product offer of assembling PV installations combined with storing energy, supplanting them with supplies of electricity from the grid' - says Marcin Ludwicki, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT Energia i Gaz.

A wide product offer, which has been developed under the AVIA Solar brand is based on the cooperation with the leading producers of PV panels, which guarantees the top quality of products and the longest guarantee on the market for the efficiency of the proposed devices.

'Our new offer is directed, among others, at individual clients and companies, therefore we have decided to use the AVIA brand for its promotion, the one under which UNIMOT is already developing a retail chain of petrol stations' - says Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A. 'The chain of AVIA stations will also be used by us as points where our offer will be sold, and our station business partners and employees will be rewarded for the acquired contacts in a special incentive scheme. Thanks to the sales network, experienced sales specialists, excellent offer and the resources of the UNIMOT Group in the period of three years we want to become one of the leading players on the market of solar energy in Poland'- adds President Sikorski.

Presently, the sales specialists of UNIMOT Energia i Gaz are already beginning the sales of first offer packages for photovoltaic installations. Also, intense works are underway to make the offer to be available at AVIA petrol stations. This information will be provided in separate press releases.

Additional information about the AVIA Solar project can be found in the presentation below:

PRESENTATION

Recommended news
UNIMOT will provide 100 000 coronavirus tests
UNIMOT S.A. will provide the Polish government as a donation with 100 000 pieces of coronavirus...

23 March 2020

See more
TRADEA from the UNIMOT Group has become a member of NASDAQ Commodities
TRADEA, one of the companies of the UNIMOT Capital Group, has become a member of the Nasdaq stock...

18 March 2020

See more
UNIMOT publishes estimates of the results for 2019 - best year in history
UNIMOT S.A., listed on the WSE independent importer of liquid and gaseous fuels, has published the...

3 March 2020

See more

Disclaimer

Unimot SA published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 21:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNIMOT S.A.
05:29pUNIMOT S A : enters the photovoltaics market with the AVIA Solar brand
PU
05/07UNIMOT S A : has launched 4 new petrol stations under the AVIA brand
PU
03/18UNIMOT S A : TRADEA from the UNIMOT Group has become a member of NASDAQ Commodit..
PU
03/03UNIMOT S A : publishes estimates of the results for 2019 – best year in hi..
PU
02/21UNIMOT S A : launches 6th AVIA station in Ukraine
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 309 M
Chart UNIMOT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unimot S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIMOT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 37,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Sikorski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Golombek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boguslaw Satlawa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Cieslak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Budzik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIMOT S.A.35.13%71
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-12.29%4 623
RUBIS SCA-23.47%4 597
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-16.59%2 336
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.18.04%2 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group