UNIMOT S.A.    UNTP   PLUNMOT00013

UNIMOT S.A.

(UNTP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 02/20
30.5 PLN   +2.69%
UNIMOT S A : launches 6th AVIA station in Ukraine
Unimot S A : launches 6th AVIA station in Ukraine

02/21/2020 | 12:49pm EST
UNIMOT launches 6th AVIA station in Ukraine

Date of publication:21.02.20

Thanks to the cooperation with its local partner Glusco, UNIMOT S.A. has launched another station in the territory of Ukraine. This is already the 6th station of this brand in Ukraine and the 3rd one in the Kiev district. The new station is well-located by the express road from Kiev to the international airport Boryspol at Szczasływe junction.

The new AVIA station is characterised by a very interesting architecture as its fuel shelter is round not rectangular, which makes it stand out from other stations. The facility also offers 5 fuelling stands where motorists can buy such fuels as PB92, PB95, traditional diesel, premium petrol AVIA GOLD 95 and LPG. The fuel offer is supplemented by a shop covering 60 m2, which serves hot snacks and coffee from the Esenso Café coffee corner.

'I am happy we have manager to launch another AVIA station in Ukraine and also because this is another one launched with the same business partner. This proves that the AVIA brand has been well received on this market.' - says Robert Nowek, the Managing Director of the AVIA chain in Poland and Ukraine. 'Presence of another AVIA station is also a good forecast of achieving our goal for 2020, which assumes about 30 stations in our chain in Ukraine' - adds Robert Nowek.

UNIMOT - The Most Reliable in the Fuel and Chemical Sector
In the second edition of the awards and distinctions gala 'The Most Reliable in the Polish...

21 February 2020

UNIMOT awarded an 'Eagle' by Wprost weekly
UNIMOT S.A. has received a prestigious award of 'Orzeł' (Eagle) by the weekly Wprost in the...

21 February 2020

UNIMOT increases financial forecasts for 2019 and 2020
UNIMOT S.A., the listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange independent importer of liquid and gaseous...

13 December 2019

Disclaimer

Unimot SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 17:48:04 UTC
UNIMOT S A : launches 6th AVIA station in Ukraine
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 3 934 M
EBIT 2019 54,0 M
Net income 2019 47,0 M
Debt 2019 94,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,32x
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 250 M
Technical analysis trends UNIMOT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 31,50  PLN
Last Close Price 30,50  PLN
Spread / Highest target 3,28%
Spread / Average Target 3,28%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Sikorski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Golombek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boguslaw Satlawa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Cieslak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Budzik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIMOT S.A.2.69%63
RUBIS-0.09%5 912
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%5 241
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.5.79%3 090
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-7.03%2 295
