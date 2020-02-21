Unimot S A : launches 6th AVIA station in Ukraine

Thanks to the cooperation with its local partner Glusco, UNIMOT S.A. has launched another station in the territory of Ukraine. This is already the 6th station of this brand in Ukraine and the 3rd one in the Kiev district. The new station is well-located by the express road from Kiev to the international airport Boryspol at Szczasływe junction.

The new AVIA station is characterised by a very interesting architecture as its fuel shelter is round not rectangular, which makes it stand out from other stations. The facility also offers 5 fuelling stands where motorists can buy such fuels as PB92, PB95, traditional diesel, premium petrol AVIA GOLD 95 and LPG. The fuel offer is supplemented by a shop covering 60 m2, which serves hot snacks and coffee from the Esenso Café coffee corner.

'I am happy we have manager to launch another AVIA station in Ukraine and also because this is another one launched with the same business partner. This proves that the AVIA brand has been well received on this market.' - says Robert Nowek, the Managing Director of the AVIA chain in Poland and Ukraine. 'Presence of another AVIA station is also a good forecast of achieving our goal for 2020, which assumes about 30 stations in our chain in Ukraine' - adds Robert Nowek.