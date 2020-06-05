Unimot S A : shareholders decided about dividend payment

The Ordinary General Meeting of UNIMOT S.A., at the session held on 3rd June 2020, adopted a resolution regarding dividend payment from the profit for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 1.97 per one share. The resolution is accordant with the prior recommendation of the Management Board.

The Company will allocate PLN 16.1 million for the dividend payment, which constitutes 30% of the achieved standalone net profit of UNIMOT S.A. in 2019. This means that the shareholders of the company will receive PLN 1.97 per one share. The remaining part of the profit, in the amount of PLN 37.7 million will be allocated for the supplementary capital.

- The year 2019 was a record one for UNIMOT and allowed us to achieve over PLN 53 million of standalone net profit. I am happy that we can share it with our shareholders despite the present economic situation related to COVID-19 pandemic - says Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

The recommendation of the management Board is accordant with the current dividend policy, which assumes dividend payment in the amount of minimum 30% of the standalone net profit. The number of shares subject to the dividend is 8 197 818 of shares. Dividend day is 18th June of the present year and the date of dividend payment 9th July of the present year.