UNIMOT S.A.    UNT   PLUNMOT00013

UNIMOT S.A.

(UNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/04
40.8 PLN   -1.21%
05:31aUNIMOT S A : shareholders decided about dividend payment
PU
05/27UNIMOT S A : Consolidated report 1Q 2020
PU
05/21UNIMOT : high growths of volumes, business results and operational flows in Q1of 2020
PU
Unimot S A : shareholders decided about dividend payment

06/05/2020 | 05:31am EDT
UNIMOT's shareholders decided about dividend payment

Date of publication:05.06.20

The Ordinary General Meeting of UNIMOT S.A., at the session held on 3rd June 2020, adopted a resolution regarding dividend payment from the profit for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 1.97 per one share. The resolution is accordant with the prior recommendation of the Management Board.

The Company will allocate PLN 16.1 million for the dividend payment, which constitutes 30% of the achieved standalone net profit of UNIMOT S.A. in 2019. This means that the shareholders of the company will receive PLN 1.97 per one share. The remaining part of the profit, in the amount of PLN 37.7 million will be allocated for the supplementary capital.

- The year 2019 was a record one for UNIMOT and allowed us to achieve over PLN 53 million of standalone net profit. I am happy that we can share it with our shareholders despite the present economic situation related to COVID-19 pandemic - says Mr Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of UNIMOT S.A.

The recommendation of the management Board is accordant with the current dividend policy, which assumes dividend payment in the amount of minimum 30% of the standalone net profit. The number of shares subject to the dividend is 8 197 818 of shares. Dividend day is 18th June of the present year and the date of dividend payment 9th July of the present year.

Disclaimer

Unimot SA published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 09:30:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 4 450 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net income 2019 60,4 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2019 181 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,79x
Yield 2019 7,06%
Capitalization 334 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,4%
NameTitle
Adam Sikorski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Golombek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boguslaw Satlawa Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Cieslak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Budzik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIMOT S.A.46.24%85
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-3.90%5 162
RUBIS SCA-17.26%5 150
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-17.94%2 359
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-12.50%2 258