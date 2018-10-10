Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Union Bankshares Corp    UBSH

UNION BANKSHARES CORP (UBSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Union Bankshares : 12 Tips to Protect Mobile Devices from Hackers – October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2018

Contact:

Suzanne Whitney, Marketing Manager, Union Bank 802.888.0963 |swhitney@unionbankvt.com

12 Tips To Protect Your Mobile Device From Hackers October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Morrisville, VT - According to the Federal Reserve, more than two-thirds of the U.S. population owns a smartphone or internet-enabled device. As popularity among these devices continues to grow, Union Bank is highlighting 12 important steps that users can take to protect their devices from cyber threats.

"Customers use their smartphones for everything whether it's to make payments, go shopping or conduct everyday banking transactions," said Tricia Hogan, Senior Vice President and Senior Risk Officer."As usage increases and more data is transmitted, it is extremely important that consumers avoid downloading any app that requests unnecessary permissions or clicking links that may raise suspicion."

In recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Union Bank recommends the following tips to help consumers protect the data on their mobile device from cyber thieves:

  • 1. Use the passcode lock on your smartphone and other devices. This will make it more difficult for thieves to access your information if your device is lost or stolen.

  • 2. Log out completely when you finish a mobile banking session.

  • 3. Protect your phone from viruses and malicious software, or malware, just like you do for your computer by installing mobile security software.

  • 4. Download the updates for your phone and mobile apps.

  • 5. Use caution when downloading apps. Apps can contain malicious software, worms, and viruses. Beware of apps that ask for unnecessary "permissions."

  • 6. Avoid storing sensitive information like passwords or a social security number on your mobile device.

  • 7. Tell your financial institution immediately if you change your phone number or lose your mobile device.

8.

Be aware of shoulder surfers. The most basic form of information theft is observation. Be aware of your surroundings especially when you're punching in sensitive information.

  • 9. Wipe your mobile device before you donate, sell or trade it using specialized software or using the manufacturer's recommended technique. Some software allows you to wipe your device remotely if it is lost or stolen.

  • 10. Beware of mobile phishing. Avoid opening links and attachments in emails and texts, especially from senders you don't know. And be wary of ads (not from your security provider) claiming that your device is infected.

  • 11. Watch out for public Wi-Fi. Public connections aren't very secure, so don't perform banking transactions on a public network. If you need to access your account, try disabling the Wi-Fi and switching to your mobile network.

  • 12. Report any suspected fraud to your bank immediately.

Union Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB, traded on the NASDAQ Exchange), provides commercial, retail and municipal banking services and asset management services throughout northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Union Bank operates 18 banking offices, two loan centers, and multiple ATMs throughout its geographical footprint.

Union Bank has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since opening its doors over 126 years ago. Union Bank has earned an exceptional reputation for residential lending programs and has been recognized by the US Department of Agriculture, Rural Development for the positive impact made in the lives of first time home buyers. Union Bank is consistently one of the top Vermont Housing Finance Agency mortgage originators. Additionally, Union Bank has also been designated as an SBA Preferred lender for its participation in small business lending. Proud to be one of the few independent community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire, Union Bank maintains a strong commitment to its core traditional values of keeping deposits safe, giving customers convenient financial choices and making loans to help people in our local communities buy homes, grow businesses, and create jobs. These values - combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology - make Union Bank the leading choice for your banking services, both personal and business. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

###

Disclaimer

Union Bankshares Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 17:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION BANKSHARES CORP
07:28pUNION BANKSHARES : 12 Tips to Protect Mobile Devices from Hackers – Octobe..
PU
10/09UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION (NASDAQ : UBSH) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
10/09UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
10/08Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Third Quarter 2018 Results
GL
10/06UNION BANKSHARES : acquiring Access National with $610M deal Bankshares Corp. to..
AQ
10/06UNION BANKSHARES : says it will acquire Access National Union Bankshares Corp. t..
AQ
10/05UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05UNION BANKSHARES : Bank acquiring Access National for $610 million
AQ
10/05UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Access National C..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 8, 2018 
10/05Union Bankshares acquires Access National Bolstering Presence in Northern Vir.. 
09/22STOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
07/2619 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
07/2431 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 16-20, 2018 (Part 1: Financials) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 519 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 157 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 16,63
P/E ratio 2019 13,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,85x
Capitalization 2 571 M
Chart UNION BANKSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
Union Bankshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION BANKSHARES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond D. Smoot Chairman
Robert Michael Gorman CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
M. Dean Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
W. Tayloe Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION BANKSHARES CORP7.74%2 571
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.09%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA2.54%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%274 546
WELLS FARGO-11.77%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%218 466
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.