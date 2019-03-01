Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Union Bankshares Corp    UBSH

UNION BANKSHARES CORP

(UBSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Union Bankshares : Bank Offers Assistance To Homebuyers Through FHLB Boston Program 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 11:04am EST

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UNION BANK OFFERS ASSISTANCE TO HOMEBUYERS THROUGH FHLBANK

BOSTON PROGRAM

Morrisville, VT (March 1, 2019) - Union Bank has been selected to participate in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston's Equity Builder Program, which assists local homebuyers with down-payment and closing costs as well as homebuyer counseling and rehabilitation assistance.

The $3.6 million program provides grants to financial institutions to assist households at or below 80 percent of the area median income. Borrowers are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in assistance on a first come first serve basis. Buyers must also complete a homebuyer counseling program.

"Homeownership is not easily attainable for many households, so we are pleased to offer this assistance to help individuals and families purchase a home. Homeownership helps build wealth and create financial stability, and programs that assist homebuyers can be effective in adding to the vibrancy of our communities," said David Silverman, President and CEO of Union Bank.

Union Bank is eligible to receive up to $150,000 in 2019 through the Equity Builder Program depending on availability of funds.

Since 2003, the Equity Builder Program has awarded more than $38.8 million in EBP funds assisting 3,512 income-eligible households to purchase a home.

To learn more about applying for assistance, please contact any Union Bank mortgage loan originator or call 800.753.4343 and ask to speak with a mortgage loan originator.

About Union Bank

Union Bank has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since opening its doors in 1891. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and has recently been named, for the fifth year, the USDA Rural Development Vermont lender of the year. Union Bank is also a Small Business Administration Preferred lender. Proud to be one of the few community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire, Union Bank maintains a strong commitment to traditional values. Dedicated to providing genuine customer service and community support, Union Bank donates to various local nonprofits annually. These values-combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology-make Union Bank the premier choice for your banking services, both personal and commercial. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About FHLBank Boston

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston is a cooperatively owned wholesale bank for housing finance in the six New England states. Its mission is to provide highly reliable wholesale funding and liquidity to its member financial institutions in New England. The Bank also develops and delivers competitively priced financial products, services, and expertise that support housing finance, community development, and economic growth, including programs targeted to lower-income households.

# # #

Disclaimer

Union Bankshares Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 16:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION BANKSHARES CORP
11:04aUNION BANKSHARES : Bank Offers Assistance To Homebuyers Through FHLB Boston Prog..
PU
02/27UNION BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/11UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
02/07UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/02UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION : Completes Acquisition of Access National Corporat..
AQ
02/01UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Chan..
AQ
02/01UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION : Completes Acquisition of Access National Corporat..
AQ
01/31UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/31Union Bank & Trust Names Shawn O'Brien Consumer Banking Group Executive
GL
01/24UNION BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 664 M
EBIT 2019 309 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 12,60
P/E ratio 2020 11,12
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 2 923 M
Chart UNION BANKSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
Union Bankshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION BANKSHARES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 39,2 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond D. Smoot Chairman
Robert Michael Gorman CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
M. Dean Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
W. Tayloe Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION BANKSHARES CORP26.00%2 923
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.72%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%298 120
BANK OF AMERICA19.85%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%238 842
WELLS FARGO8.29%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.