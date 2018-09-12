Union Bankshares Corporation Cancels Presentation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bankshares Corporation today announced that due to the potential impact of Hurricane Florence, President and CEO John C. Asbury and Executive Vice President and CFO Robert M. Gorman will no longer present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, September 13, 2018.



ABOUT UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: UBSH) is the holding company for Union Bank & Trust. Union Bank & Trust has 140 branches, 7 of which are operated as Xenith Bank, a division of Union Bank & Trust of Richmond, Virginia, and approximately 200 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Non-bank affiliates of the holding company include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc. and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which both provide investment advisory services, and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

