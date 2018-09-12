Log in
UNION BANKSHARES CORP
Union Bankshares Corporation Cancels Presentation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/12/2018

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bankshares Corporation today announced that due to the potential impact of Hurricane Florence, President and CEO John C. Asbury and Executive Vice President and CFO Robert M. Gorman will no longer present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, September 13, 2018. 

ABOUT UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: UBSH) is the holding company for Union Bank & Trust. Union Bank & Trust has 140 branches, 7 of which are operated as Xenith Bank, a division of Union Bank & Trust of Richmond, Virginia, and approximately 200 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Non-bank affiliates of the holding company include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc. and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which both provide investment advisory services, and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact: Bill Cimino (804) 448-0937, VP and Director of Investor Relations

Union_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 520 M
EBIT 2018 222 M
Net income 2018 158 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,06%
P/E ratio 2018 17,76
P/E ratio 2019 14,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,97x
Capitalization 2 749 M
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond D. Smoot Chairman
Robert Michael Gorman CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
M. Dean Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
G. William Beale Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION BANKSHARES CORP15.18%2 749
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.00%384 586
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%308 138
WELLS FARGO-5.42%276 350
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%269 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.32%222 015
