Union Bankshares : Susan J. Perry Joins Union Bank’s Commercial Lending Team

September 4, 2018

Suzanne Whitney, Marketing Officer, Union Bank 802.888.6600 |swhitney@unionbankvt.com

Susan J. Perry Joins Union Bank's Commercial Lending Team

Morrisville, VT - David Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank is pleased to welcome Susan J. Perry (Sue) as Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer. In this position, Sue will be responsible for commercial lending and business development in the North Conway, New Hampshire market where the bank plans to open a new commercial loan center. "Sue brings a solid base of commercial financing, credit underwriting and account management experience to the bank. Her skillset will help the bank identify emerging opportunities in the North Conway market and we are very excited to have her join our team," said Silverman.

Perry joins Union Bank with 24 years of experience in banking, primarily in credit administration, underwriting and commercial loan portfolio management. She previously managed and grew the Credit Administration Department at Northway Bank where she worked for 17 years, in addition to being responsible for a $10 million dollar loan portfolio. Prior to that, she worked as a Senior Credit/Financial Analyst at Citizens Bank in North Conway. Most recently, Sue worked as an Expert Business Consultant for Finastra, a London-based FinTech Company and its CreditQuest product; commercial loan origination software. Here, she was responsible for providing all implementation support to commercial banking clients including the configuration, training and deployment of the software program.

Sue graduated from Plymouth State University with a Masters of Business Administration and received her Bachelors of Science in Political Science from the University of Southern Maine. She has also received a credit risk certification from the Risk Management Association in 2013. She currently serves as a board member and treasurer of the Mother Seton House in Fryeburg, ME and is Chairperson of the Chatham School Board in Chatham, NH.

With her husband Bill, Sue resides in Chatham, NH and enjoys spending time with family and friends, activities in the outdoors, and reading.

