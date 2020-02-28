Union Bankshares : Bank Announces Officer Promotions

Log in
02/28/2020 | 02:31pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2020

Contact:

Suzanne Whitney, Marketing Officer, Union Bank 802.888.6600 | swhitney@unionbankvt.com

Union Bank Announces Officer Promotions

Morrisville, VT - In recognition of the significant contributions provided by key individuals in the growth and continued success of Union Bank, David S. Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is pleased to announce the Directors of Union Bank have promoted the following officers of the bank.

From Vice President to Senior Vice President:

Rhonda Bennett- Commercial Loan Officer - Cambridge, VT

Judy Boulerice- Branch Manager and Residential Loan Officer - Swanton, VT

Lura Jacques- Managing Director, Asset Management Group - Franklin, VT

Therese Johansson- Commercial Loan Officer, Jericho, VT

Carrie Locklin, Finance Officer, St. Johnsbury, VT

John Malm- Commercial Loan Officer, Moultonborough, NH

Craig Provost- Commercial Loan Officer, Stowe, VT

- Continued-

Tim Ross- Commercial Loan Officer, Barre, VT

Union Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB, traded on the NASDAQ Exchange), provides commercial, retail and municipal banking services and asset management services throughout northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Union Bank operates 20 banking offices, two loan centers, and multiple ATMs throughout its geographical footprint.

Union Bank has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since opening its doors over 127 years ago. Union Bank has earned an exceptional reputation for residential lending programs and has been recognized by the US Department of Agriculture, Rural Development for the positive impact made in lives of first time home buyers. Union Bank is consistently one of the top Vermont Housing Finance Agency mortgage originators. Additionally, Union Bank has also been designated as an SBA Preferred lender for its participation in small business lending. Proud to be one of the few independent community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire, Union Bank maintains a strong commitment to its core traditional values of keeping deposits safe, giving customers convenient financial choices and making loans to help people in our local communities buy homes, grow businesses, and create jobs. These values - combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology - make Union Bank the leading choice for your banking services, both personal and business. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

###

Disclaimer

Union Bankshares Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 19:30:07 UTC
