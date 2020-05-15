Log in
UNION CORPORATION

UNION CORPORATION

(A000910)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus

05/15/2020
FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto

Air Canada said on Friday it has decided to reduce its workforce by up to 60% as the airline tries to save cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic and right size its operations to the level of traffic expected in the mid-to-longer term.

The airline was working with unions to implement these measures, it said in an emailed statement.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said it is in the final process of negotiating mitigations and other matters with Air Canada and has no further comment at this time.

The union which represents Air Canada flight attendants said the airline is set to ask employees to reduce their hours, go on leave for up to two years or resign with travel privileges, the Canadian Press reported.

The health crisis has brought a virtual halt in air travel, leading to an unprecedented number of flight cancellations globally and forcing airlines to book hefty losses.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru and additional reporting by Aishwarya Nair; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sandra Maler)

Chart UNION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Geun-Young Lee Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Byeong-Ho Kang President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ji-Seok Go Independent Director
Woo-Sun Lee Director, Vice President & Head-Business
Yeong-Bae Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION CORPORATION2.20%61
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.17%42 994
LAFARGEHOLCIM-30.17%23 661
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-1.69%9 224
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.39%9 189
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.-0.82%7 762
