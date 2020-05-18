Franco-German initiative on fund is major step forward - Macron

A Franco-German initiative to set up a 500 billion euros Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis is a major step forward, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron also told reporters during a joint video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that for the first time, France and Germany had proposed for the European Union to raise debt jointly.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)