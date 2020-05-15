Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Union Corporation    A000910   KR7000910000

UNION CORPORATION

(A000910)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 05/14
5170 KRW   +10.12%
07:41aUK TELLS EU ON BREXIT : Blink or there will be no deal
RE
07:17aGerman court chief says ECB ruling does not concern new measures
RE
07:15aCoronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK tells EU on Brexit: Blink or there will be no deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost arrives for a meeting to address the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Downing Street in London

The United Kingdom told the European Union on Friday that it had to give ground or there would be no Brexit free trade deal by the end of the year, saying there had been very little progress in talks.

"We made very little progress towards agreement on the most significant outstanding issues between us," UK chief negotiator David Frost said.

Frost said "the major obstacle" to a deal was the EU's insistence on including a set of novel and unbalanced proposals on the so-called 'level playing field' which would bind the United Kingdom to EU law or standards.

"As soon as the EU recognises that we will not conclude an agreement on that basis, we will be able to make progress," Frost said.

"The EU continues to insist on fisheries arrangements and access to UK fishing waters in a way that is incompatible with our future status as an independent coastal state," Frost said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNION CORPORATION
07:41aUK TELLS EU ON BREXIT : Blink or there will be no deal
RE
07:17aGerman court chief says ECB ruling does not concern new measures
RE
07:15aCoronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says
DJ
07:10aWorld stocks win a respite, oil prices highest in over a month
RE
07:05aGermany denies Nord Stream 2 pipeline waiver of EU rules
RE
06:42aGerman economy sinks, but skirts worst of virus fallout
RE
05:24aRoyal Mail CEO Back quits as board promises to spur change
RE
04:57aBritain, EU dig in their heels in trade talks
RE
05/14Awkward greetings and long queues as Hong Kong's financiers return to work
RE
05/14WTO chief Roberto Azevedo to depart a year early
RE
More news
Chart UNION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Geun-Young Lee Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Byeong-Ho Kang President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ji-Seok Go Independent Director
Woo-Sun Lee Director, Vice President & Head-Business
Yeong-Bae Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION CORPORATION5.94%61
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.46%42 994
LAFARGEHOLCIM-30.17%23 661
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-1.98%9 224
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.86%9 189
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.0.12%7 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group