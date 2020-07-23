Log in
UNION DENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

UNION DENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(UDHI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 07/22 03:53:47 pm
0.0211 USD   +3.43%
Union Dental Holdings Announces New Board Member

07/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Mauldin, South Carolina , July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTC PK: UDHI) – The Company announces that Mr. Steve Gravely, President of The Consulting Group of Jocassee, Inc., has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Gravely has been responsible for the start-up of 25 manufacturing plants around the world and over 300 new product introductions for large corporations such as Michelin, AT&T, NCR, Fluor/Maruti (India), and General Motors. Formerly a Director of Operations for AT&T's Global Information Solutions (NCR) for both North American and South America, he was responsible for the operation of manufacturing facilities in Brazil, California, and South Carolina.  He led a high-level corporate acquisition team in the takeover of the third largest computer operation in Brazil. He owns the computer industry record for computer R&D Development by designing, testing, and delivering a new PC in just 8 weeks while managing a Business Unit for AT&T. Steve graduated from Clemson University with a BS in Industrial Engineering.

Michael O’Shea, CEO of Union Dental commented, “I have had the pleasure of working with Steve on several projects over the last seven years and I know he will bring a valuable skill set to the Board in our effort to restructure the Company and identify potential business combinations”.

The Company also announces that, in connection with the restructuring, it has engaged the law firm of Andrew I. Telsey, P.C. to advise in the process.

"Safe-Harbor" Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Michael O’Shea
mfo@frgi.net

© GlobeNewswire 2020
