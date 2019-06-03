Log in
UNION JACK OIL PLC

(UJO)
Union Jack Oil : Completion of Sale of Interest in PEDL143

06/03/2019 | 02:34am EDT

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of

Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

3 June 2019

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

Completion of Sale of interest in PEDL143

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused on-shore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcement dated 16 April 2019, it has now completed the sale of its 7.5% interest in PEDL143 to UK Oil & Gas PLC.

For further information, please contact:

Union Jack Oil plc

+44 (0)7787 160 682

David Bramhill

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser

Lindsay Mair

Richard Hail

Cassiopeia Services Ltd

+44 (0)7949 690 338

Public Relations

Stefania Barbaglio

Disclaimer

Union Jack Oil plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 06:33:06 UTC
