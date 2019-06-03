Union Jack Oil : Completion of Sale of Interest in PEDL143

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of
Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement
3 June 2019
Union Jack Oil plc
("Union Jack" or the "Company")
Completion of Sale of interest in PEDL143
Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused on-shore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcement dated 16 April 2019, it has now completed the sale of its 7.5% interest in PEDL143 to UK Oil & Gas PLC.
For further information, please contact:
|
Union Jack Oil plc
|
+44 (0)7787 160 682
|
David Bramhill
|
|
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
|
+44 (0)20 3470 0470
|
Nominated Adviser
|
|
Lindsay Mair
|
|
Richard Hail
|
|
Cassiopeia Services Ltd
|
+44 (0)7949 690 338
|
Public Relations
|
|
Stefania Barbaglio
|
