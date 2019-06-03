Union Jack Oil : Completion of Sale of Interest in PEDL143

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of

Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

3 June 2019

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

Completion of Sale of interest in PEDL143

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK focused on-shore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcement dated 16 April 2019, it has now completed the sale of its 7.5% interest in PEDL143 to UK Oil & Gas PLC.

