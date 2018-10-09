Log in
UNION JACK OIL PLC (UJO)
Union Jack Oil : Notification of Major Interest in Shares

10/09/2018 | 08:14am CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the

underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Union Jack Oil PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Forest Nominees Limited (GC1)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Guernsey, Channel Islands

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

G.P (Jersey) Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

Jersey, Channel Islands 5/10/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

8/10/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

15.0%

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

15.0%

8,450,710,254

crossed or reached

13.0%

13.0%

5,803,651,431

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B814XC94

1,267,606,538

15.0%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,267,606,538

15.0%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Expiration datex

Number of votingrights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Jersey, Channel Islands

Date of completion

8/10/18

Disclaimer

Union Jack Oil plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:12:04 UTC
