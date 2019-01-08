Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Union Jack Oil PLC    UJO   GB00B814XC94

UNION JACK OIL PLC (UJO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 05:42:32 am
0.1307 GBp   +4.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Jack Oil : Notification of Major Interest in Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 05:19am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

UNION JACK OIL PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

07/01/2019 07/01/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuerviiResulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.00%

7.00%

8,450,710,254

Position of previ-ous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possi-ble)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect (Art 10 of Di-rective 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect (Art 10 of Di-rective 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

591,549,718

7.00%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

591,549,718

7.00%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))Type of financial instrumentExpira-tion datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Exercise/ Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (under-lying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

x

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Christopher WIlliams

7.00%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

7/01/2019

Disclaimer

Union Jack Oil plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION JACK OIL PLC
05:19aUNION JACK OIL : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
2018UNION JACK OIL : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
2018UNION JACK OIL : Biscathorpe-2 Drilling Update
PU
2018UNION JACK OIL : Announces Director Appointment
AQ
2018UNION JACK OIL : concludes purchase of stake in UK onshore licence PEDL183
AQ
2018UNION JACK OIL : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
2018UNION JACK OIL : Director Appointment – Grant of Share Options
PU
2018UNION JACK OIL : Completion of Farm-in to PEDL183 Containing the Significant Wes..
PU
2018UNION JACK OIL : Completes Farm-in to PEDL183
AQ
2018UNION JACK OIL : Wressle Planning Permission Denied
PU
More news
Chart UNION JACK OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Union Jack Oil PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION JACK OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Roger Bramhill Executive Chairman
Joseph B. O'Farrell Executive Director
Raymond George Godson Non-Executive Director
Graham Bull Non-Executive Director
Frazer Lang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION JACK OIL PLC11.11%13
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.80%73 069
CNOOC LTD1.81%70 667
EOG RESOURCES8.37%54 807
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.98%48 684
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.16%31 305
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.