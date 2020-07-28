Union Jack Oil : Oil and Gas Authority Approval for PEDL253 Biscathorpe Acquisition

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of

Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

28 July 2020

Union Jack Oil plc

("Union Jack" or the "Company")

Oil and Gas Authority Approval for PEDL253 Biscathorpe Acquisition

Further to the announcement of 24 June 2020, Union Jack Oil plc, a UK focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Oil and Gas Authority ("OGA") has approved the acquisition by the Company from Montrose Industries Limited of a further 3% interest in PEDL253, containing the Biscathorpe Prospect.

Union Jack will hold a 30% economic interest in this licence following the implementation of the Settlement Agreement which is also described in the 24 June 2020 announcement.

David Bramhill, Executive Chairman of Union Jack Oil plc commented: "We are pleased to complete this transaction, following which the Company will hold a meaningful 30% interest in what we consider to be a key, potentially high-impactproject within our well balanced portfolio.

"PEDL253 remains, in the opinion of the Company`s management one of the UK`s largest onshore un- appraised conventional licences.

"The joint venture intends to pursue a cost-effectiveside-track from the existing Biscathorpe-2 well site where the resource potential of the Basal Westphalian sandstone will be tested, and also the appraisal of the oil column demonstrated to be present in the deeper Dinantian Carbonate reservoir.

I look forward to updating shareholders once all technical and operational plans are finalised by the joint venture partners during H2 2020."

Information on Biscathorpe

Biscathorpe is located within PEDL253 in the proven hydrocarbon fairway of the Humber Basin, on- trend with the Saltfleetby gasfield and Keddington oilfield (Union Jack 55%) which produces oil from a Carboniferous Westphalian aged reservoir, the principal target at Biscathorpe.

The PEDL253 Joint Venture partnership has now completed extensive and detailed studies of the Biscathorpe project, including the reprocessing and remapping of 264 square kilometres of 3-D seismic. This work has been integrated with the results of the Biscathorpe-2 well, resulting in a significantly enhanced understanding of the prospectivity in the Biscathorpe project area. The results of this extensive exercise concluded that a possible material and commercially viable hydrocarbon resource remains to be tested.

Accessible target areas have been identified where evidence for a thickened Westphalian sandstone reservoir interval is evident on the reprocessed 3-D seismic. These areas can be targeted by a sidetrack of the existing Biscathorpe-2 well which was suspended once drilling operations were concluded